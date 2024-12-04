In a suspected case of human sacrifice, a married couple murdered a 12-year-old girl in the Bhatni area of Deoria, police said. The incident took place on November 26, and the couple—identified as Shesh Nath Yadav, 50, and his wife Savita Devi, 42—who live in Uttarakhand, had been arrested, the police added. Couple murder 12-year-old girl to ‘cure’ son; arrested

The couple, who were also the girl’s relatives, and the 12-year-old were attending a wedding at the latter’s grandparent’s house in the Deoria village on November 26, the day when she had gone missing, police added. Her blood-soaked body was discovered in a field the following day.

Deoria police said the accused couple had confessed to the heinous crime. According to them, Shesh Nath and his wife believed that ‘sacrificing’ the girl would cure their 22-year-old son of his mental illness.

Superintendent of police (SP) Sankalp Sharma said, “The arrested individuals were relatives of the victim. Savita Devi, the maternal aunt, confessed that she believed that sacrificing the girl would cure her son.”

“They lured the girl away from the wedding and brutally murdered her by slitting her throat,” the police added.