Court declares Sonakshi Sinha’s manager, two others absconders

MEERUT The court of additional chief judicial magistrate (first) declared Malvika Punjabi, manager of Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, and her two associates absconders under section 82 of the CrPc on Wednesday and also issued non bailable warrant against them. Pramod Sharma’s lawyer PK Goswami told the court during the hearing on Wednesday that Sonakshi Sinha had got the stay from Allahabad high court but the other accused neither appeared in court nor filed any plea for bail. (Pic for representation)

The court has fixed next date of hearing in the case on February 28.

The court didn’t issue any order against actress Sonakshi Sinha because the Allahabad high court has stayed any proceeding against her and the next hearing in the case will be on February 28.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha, her manager Malvika Punjabi, Dhumil Thakkar, Adgar Sakariya and Abhishek Sinha were made accused in a case of cheating after Pramod Sharma, a resident of Katghar area in Moradabad, registered a case against them on February 22 in 2019 in Katghar police station of Moradabad.

He accused that the actress and her associates didn’t come to an event which he had organised in Delhi even after taking the money.

Sharma’s lawyer P K Goswami said that the case was under trial in the ACJM court after a chargesheet was filed by the police on May 30, 2020.

Goswami said that Malvika Punjabi was manager of actress Sonakshi Sinha and the other people named in the case worked together in organizing shows and events for the actress.

He said that a non bailable warrant had already been issued against Abhishek Sinha. The court issued non bailable warrant against Punjabi, Adgar and Thakkar on Thursday after they failed to appear in court on different dates and declared them absconders .

“ The order has been issued under section 82 of CrPc in which the court declares a repeated offender an absconder and if the accused does not appear before the court in next date of hearing then in the next step the court can issue order of confiscating his or her property under section 83 of CrPc,” said Goswami.

The event was to be held in Delhi on September 30, 2018 for which Pramod Sharma had given a fixed amount to Malvika Punjabi, Dhumil Thakkar, Edgar Sakariya and Abhishek Sinha but in the end Sonakshi Sinha and her manager refused to come to the event even though they had been paid their full fees.

