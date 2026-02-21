Prayagraj/Varanasi , A POCSO court here on Saturday ordered the Jhunsi Police Station SHO to register an FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati to investigate allegations of sexual abuse of boys against him. Court orders FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand under POCSO Act

Last week, the court of Special Judge Vinod Kumar Chaurasia reserved its decision on an application filed by Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj and others under Section 173 of the BNS after examining the evidence and recording the statements of the victimised 'batooks', the boys, as they are called at the ashram, Vidya Math.

The petitioner had filed the application seeking direction for an FIR against Avimukteshwaranand under sections 69, 74, 75, 76, 79, and 109 of the BNS, as well as sections 3/5/9 and 17 of the POCSO Act.

The court accepted the petition and ordered the police to conduct an investigation.

"Now we will get justice," Ashutosh Brahmachari said.

"Starting today, we are organising a Sanatan Yatra from here to Vidya Math . We will demonstrate how children are sexually abused on the fifth floor of Vidya Math. There is ample evidence of child abuse there. We have presented all the evidence to the court and will also provide it to the police," he said.

Avimukteshwarananda recently hit the headlines for his confrontation with the organisers of the Magh Mela in Prayagraj. He accused the administration of preventing him from bathing on Mauni Amavasya.

Avimukteshwaranand responded to the order, "Yes, that's right and appropriate. Because only when a case is filed can the further process of investigation be completed."

He said the case against him was false and that those responsible for the acts alleged must be punished.

"Therefore, it is necessary. We would like to ask that the court not delay this process for a long time and act at a faster pace, because many people are watching this," he told reporters.

"Look at who is making the allegations against Sanatan . It is not some heretic who has made the allegations against us. The person who made the allegations is himself a history-sheeter. His entire historysheet is written on the wall of Kandhla Police Station in Shamli district," Avimukteshwaranand said.

He said the person is known for filing "false cases" and he has done it to "countless people" to extort money.

"This person becomes a disciple of Rambhadracharya, and after becoming a disciple of Rambhadracharya, he comes and makes such allegations against our people," he added.

He said two affidavits were filed against him on Friday, each carrying a different story.

"That's where the matter ends… It means that one of their stories is false," he said.

