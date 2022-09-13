Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Court rejects bail plea of woman who accused Prajapati of rape

Court rejects bail plea of woman who accused Prajapati of rape

lucknow news
Updated on Sep 13, 2022 01:16 AM IST

An FIR was lodged against the woman by one Brij Bhawan Dubey in 2020. He alleged that she, in connivance with Gayatri Prajapati and Anil Prajapati, had forced him to get land worth ₹2.5 crore registered in her name

The 50-year-old woman was arrested by a team of Gomti Nagar Vistar police station on Saturday (Pic for representation)
The 50-year-old woman was arrested by a team of Gomti Nagar Vistar police station on Saturday (Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The MP/MLA court on Monday rejected the bail application of the Chitrakoot-based woman who had named former cabinet minister Gayatri Prajapati in a gang-rape case.

The 50-year-old woman was arrested by a team of Gomti Nagar Vistar police station on Saturday. She was staying in a house in Sector K of Aashiana and was arrested from her residence.

DCP East Prachi Singh said an FIR was lodged against the accused woman by one Brij Bhawan Dubey in 2020. Dubey, in his FIR, had alleged that the accused woman, in connivance with Gayatri Prajapati and Anil Prajapati, had forced him to get land worth 2.5 crore registered in her name, said the police officer. She said that the former minister and his men forced him (Dubey) to register the land (which was in his and his wife’s name), in the name of the Chitrakoot-based woman.

The DCP said the woman was arrested in compliance with the non-bailable warrant issued by a Lucknow court in the same case.

She said the same Chitrakoot-based woman in 2017 had also accused Gayatri Prajapati of rape for which he was convicted in 2021.

Gayatri Prajapati and Anil Prajapati were named for extortion, fraudulent practice and tampering with government documents, added the officer.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Our Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) campus in Ludhiana was spruced up for a special visitor, HRH, the Prince of Wales. (HT PHOTO)

    Spice of life | Royal encounters from Ludhiana to London

    Our Punjab Agricultural University campus in Ludhiana was spruced up for a special visitor, HRH, the Prince of Wales. One of the spots selected for Prince Charles' visit was Dr Uppal Museum of Water, Land and Power Resources of North Western India and Adjacent Countries. The senior faculty from that era recall how the inquisitive royal wanted to see the Gangotri in that model. Fast forward to the year 1986.

  • Covid-19: The five leading districts in terms of successfully administering precautionary doses since July 15 are Prayagraj (9,21,135 doses), Jaunpur (8,27,536 doses), Kanpur Nagar (7,58,204 doses), Bareilly (7,20,083 doses), and Azamgarh (7,13,177 doses). (FOR REPRESENTATION )

    Uttar Pradesh: Covid vaccination closing in on 38 crore milestone

    Uttar Pradesh is inching close to crossing yet another milestone of 38-crore in total Covid vaccine doses administered in the state till now. According to the data from the Cowin portal, a total of 37,97,44,796 doses were administered till 5pm on Monday in Uttar Pradesh. So far over 3.46 crore 'precaution doses' in the form of additional protection have been administered to people in the state.

  • Pilibhit gangrape: According to the reports, after allegedly gang-raping the 16-year-old girl, the accused poured diesel on her and set her ablaze in the Madhav Tanda area on September 7. (FOR REPRESENTATION )

    Pilibhit gangrape victim shifted to Lucknow hospital: SP

    The Dalit girl who was allegedly gang-raped and set on fire in Pilibhit district recently has been sent to King George's Medical University in Lucknow for further treatment, said superintendent of police Dinesh Kumar Prabhu on Monday. Prabhu also identified the two arrested accused as Rajveer (19) and Tarachand alias Tarun Kumar (25) and said that they have been sent to jail.

  • For representation only (HT File Photo)

    Iodine in salt: Fears rise of thyroid disorders as samples show poor iodine level

    The iodine level in salt has been found less than the prescribed standard in several districts of the state by the State Health Institute. Samples came from different districts. Since April this year 1,111 salt samples were collected for testing from six districts and among them 110 samples had the level of iodine less than the required 15 parts per million (ppm). Alarmed with the finding, samples from more districts have now been sought.

  • Security beefed up to maintain law and order situation ahead of the district court’s verdict in the Gyanvapi mosque case, in Varanasi on Monday. (ANI Photo)

    Gyanvapi: Muslim litigants say they will file appeal, Hindu side hails outcome

    VARANASI/LUCKNOW Muslim petitioners involved in the Gyanvapi mosque case said on Monday that they will consider approaching the Allahabad high court with their request to throw out a plea by a group of Hindu women to pray at a site at the mosque complex, hours after a district court in Varanasi allowed the latter's plea to proceed in a ruling that the Hindu side saw as a victory.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out