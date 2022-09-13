Court rejects bail plea of woman who accused Prajapati of rape

LUCKNOW The MP/MLA court on Monday rejected the bail application of the Chitrakoot-based woman who had named former cabinet minister Gayatri Prajapati in a gang-rape case.

The 50-year-old woman was arrested by a team of Gomti Nagar Vistar police station on Saturday. She was staying in a house in Sector K of Aashiana and was arrested from her residence.

DCP East Prachi Singh said an FIR was lodged against the accused woman by one Brij Bhawan Dubey in 2020. Dubey, in his FIR, had alleged that the accused woman, in connivance with Gayatri Prajapati and Anil Prajapati, had forced him to get land worth ₹2.5 crore registered in her name, said the police officer. She said that the former minister and his men forced him (Dubey) to register the land (which was in his and his wife’s name), in the name of the Chitrakoot-based woman.

The DCP said the woman was arrested in compliance with the non-bailable warrant issued by a Lucknow court in the same case.

She said the same Chitrakoot-based woman in 2017 had also accused Gayatri Prajapati of rape for which he was convicted in 2021.

Gayatri Prajapati and Anil Prajapati were named for extortion, fraudulent practice and tampering with government documents, added the officer.

