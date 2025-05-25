COVID scare: Lucknow hospitals gear up to deal with potential emergencies

State-run hospitals in the city have launched preparations following directives from the state government to reserve at least 10 beds each to handle any potential COVID-related emergencies amid growing number of cases in the country. Chief medical superintendent, Civil Hospital, Rajesh Srivastava said that a dedicated Covid ward with 10 beds is already reserved. (HT Photo)

Government medical colleges and hospitals in Uttar Pradesh have been directed to check and ready their emergency wings following the recent detection of cases in Ghaziabad.

According to officials at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital, commonly known as Civil Hospital, 10 beds reserved during the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 and 2021 were ready. Chief medical superintendent (CMS), Civil Hospital, Rajesh Srivastava said that a dedicated Covid ward with 10 beds is already reserved.

He pointed out that the 10-bed facility proved helpful when patients from Lok Bandhu Hospital were transferred after fire broke out there about a month ago. He added that the reserved facility is equipped with ventilator and oxygen support system.

“We have yet to receive any order to reserve beds to deal with potential COVID-related emergencies. However, we will comply when we receive the order,” medical superintendent of Balrampur Hospital, Himanshu Chaturvedi said.

Preparations are underway at all other hospitals as well as state-run medical colleges and institutes, including Lok Bandhu Raj Narain Hospital. A senior health official stated that arrangements beforehand could play a vital role in emergency conditions, as patients’ health is the primary motive for any hospital.

In the recent days, four cases were reported in U.P’s Ghaziabad, with one patient currently hospitalised. COVID infection cases were also reported in metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai, after which the state government asked all state-run medical colleges to submit the status of essential supplies and infrastructure required for emergency care.

This includes the number of beds that can be reserved, stock levels of gloves, testing kits, essential medicines, and availability of staff. The government hospitals across the state have already been asked to arrange 10 beds each with ventilator/oxygen support.

College principals have been asked to fill Google Sheet detailing the facilities available on their campus and to report any additional requirements to ensure preparedness.

The state has 44 government medical colleges which have been asked to keep rosters of staff duty ready to meet any kind of medical emergency.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government had arranged 1.20 lakh beds across the state and over 550 oxygen plants were set up in medical colleges and hospitals. All medical institutions have been asked to check the status of these plants and ensure they are functional.