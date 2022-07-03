Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Covid-19 in U.P.: 387 new cases, 544 recoveries
Covid-19 in U.P.: 387 new cases, 544 recoveries

Uttar Pradesh reported 387 new Covid-19 cases while 544 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, data from the state health department on Sunday read
For representation only (HT File Photo)
Published on Jul 03, 2022 11:53 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh reported 387 new Covid-19 cases while 544 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, data from the state health department on Sunday read. No death was reported.

Among new Covid-19 cases, Lucknow reported 89, Gautam Buddh Nagar 67, Ghaziabad 25, Gorakhpur 18 and Meerut 15, according to the data.

In the past 24 hours, 81,154 samples were tested while a total 11,74,45,922 samples have been tested till now, the data read.

“Till now, 20,65,264 patients have recovered in the state and the recovery rate is 98.73%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

Active cases came below the 3000-mark after June 22 when cases had reached 3,257. The state now has 2,868 active cases and a majority of them are in home isolation.

The 24-hour test positivity rate in the state was 0.47%. The state has reported 20,91,672 cases and 23,540 deaths till now.

Among the active Covid-19 cases, Lucknow has the highest 827, Gautam Buddh Nagar 479, Ghaziabad 202 and Gorakhpur 114. Two districts Chitrakoot and Mahoba have zero active cases.

