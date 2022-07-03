Covid-19 in U.P.: 387 new cases, 544 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 387 new Covid-19 cases while 544 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, data from the state health department on Sunday read. No death was reported.
Among new Covid-19 cases, Lucknow reported 89, Gautam Buddh Nagar 67, Ghaziabad 25, Gorakhpur 18 and Meerut 15, according to the data.
In the past 24 hours, 81,154 samples were tested while a total 11,74,45,922 samples have been tested till now, the data read.
“Till now, 20,65,264 patients have recovered in the state and the recovery rate is 98.73%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.
Active cases came below the 3000-mark after June 22 when cases had reached 3,257. The state now has 2,868 active cases and a majority of them are in home isolation.
The 24-hour test positivity rate in the state was 0.47%. The state has reported 20,91,672 cases and 23,540 deaths till now.
Among the active Covid-19 cases, Lucknow has the highest 827, Gautam Buddh Nagar 479, Ghaziabad 202 and Gorakhpur 114. Two districts Chitrakoot and Mahoba have zero active cases.
-
Over a million got jobs on Rozgar Bazaar: Delhi govt
According to a Delhi government official, a break-up of the total jobs, including the list of employers and the number of people they hired, will be shared “in a couple of days”. Notably, the government portal was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 27, 2020, to help entry-level and blue-collar job seekers connect with employers at a time when the Covid-19 induced lockdown left many people unemployed.
-
Govt to urge Centre to reduce tax for SUP options: Delhi minister
“Manufactures, and start-ups which are working on alternatives to single-use plastic have to pay more GST for raw material. Hence, the Delhi government will write to the Centre and request a reduction in GST rates,” Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said.
-
Light rain in Delhi, yellow alert issued till Tuesday
Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded 0.1mm of rainfall between 8:30am and 5:30pm on Sunday. The Capital recorded 1.9mm of rainfall on Saturday and 117.2mm on Friday, making the monthly total 119.2mm so far. The normal monthly average for July is 210.6mm, said weather experts.
-
Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon
Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.
-
5 arrested for setting tribal woman on fire over land dispute in MP district
The five arrested accused have been identified as Pratap Dhakad, Hanumant Dhakad, Shyam Dhakad, Avanti Bai and Sudama Bai, said Pankaj Shrivastava, superintendent of police, Guna. They have been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (prevention of atrocities) Act, added Shrivastava.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics