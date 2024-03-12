 CPI proposes to contest on six Lok Sabha seats - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / CPI proposes to contest on six Lok Sabha seats

CPI proposes to contest on six Lok Sabha seats

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 12, 2024 07:36 AM IST

Communist Party of India plans to contest 6 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh during upcoming General elections, awaiting approval from National Executive.

The Communist Party of India (CPI), a component of INDIA bloc, has proposed to contest on six Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming General elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The seats identified by the CPI are Banda, Ghazipur, Ghosi, Robertsganj (SC), Shahjahanpur (SC), and Dhaurahra. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
The seats identified by the CPI are Banda, Ghazipur, Ghosi, Robertsganj (SC), Shahjahanpur (SC), and Dhaurahra. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The party has sent a proposal for approval to the National Executive of the CPI. After deliberation on other seats at the national leadership level, candidates’ announcement will follow.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“The decision in this regard was taken during a party meeting, chaired by the state secretary of the party Arvind Raj Swarup here on Monday,” said Girish, central in-charge of the CPI. “The party has sent a proposal for contesting six seats to the national executive for clearance,” he added.

The seats identified by the CPI are Banda, Ghazipur, Ghosi, Robertsganj (SC), Shahjahanpur (SC), and Dhaurahra.

“In Uttar Pradesh, some components of the India Alliance unilaterally declared Lok Sabha seats without engaging in discussions or convening a joint meeting with leftist parties. In these circumstances, the leftist parties felt compelled to identify the seats to contest,” Girish said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On