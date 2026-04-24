Crackdown on ‘noisy’ vehicles in UP; over 11K challans issued in April

Uttar Pradesh’s intensified crackdown on vehicular noise pollution resulted in more than 11,000 challans and a penalty collection of nearly ₹4 crore within days of a statewide directive issued by A Satish Ganesh, additional director general (ADG), traffic. Police conducted checking drive at Hazratganj crossing in Lucknow recently. (HT File Photo)

According to enforcement data released by the traffic directorate, traffic units checked a total of 2,13,700 vehicles during two focused drives conducted between April 3–5 and April 18–19. The drives led to 11,036 challans for violations such as pressure horns, modified silencers and illegal honking, with a cumulative compounding amount of ₹3.97 crore.

Ganesh said violations relating to pressure horns accounted for the bulk of enforcement action. He further stated that 6,039 challans were issued under this category alone, contributing ₹2.42 crore in penalties. Modified silencers followed, with 4,151 challans generating ₹1.33 crore, while 846 challans for illegal use of hooters resulted in ₹21.37 lakh in fines, he added.

The data also reflects a sharper enforcement push in the second phase of the drive. Between April 3 and 5, traffic units checked 96,346 vehicles and issued 5,277 challans, collecting ₹1.67 crore. This was followed by a more intensive operation on April 18 and 19, during which 1,17,354 vehicles were inspected, leading to 5,759 challans and ₹2.29 crore in penalties.

Traffic directorate officials attributed the surge in enforcement directly to ADG Traffic’s directive mandating strict action under the Motor Vehicles Act against vehicles violating prescribed noise norms.