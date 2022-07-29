Crime against women on the rise: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad high court has said crime against women in general and rape in particular is on the rise. Denying bail to one Ayyub Khan alias Guddu, a rape accused, Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh observed, “It is an irony that while we are celebrating women’s rights in all spheres, we show little or no concern for her honour. It is a sad reflection on the attitude of indifference of the society towards the violation of human dignity of the victims of sex crimes.”

“We must remember that a rapist not only violates the victim’s privacy and personal integrity, but inevitably causes serious psychological as well as physical harm in the process. Rape is not merely a physical assault - it is often destructive of the whole personality of the victim. A murderer destroys the physical body of his victim, a rapist degrades the very soul of the helpless female.” observed Justice Singh in his July 25 order.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged at Ayana police station of Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district by the rape survivor herself on July 9, 2021, alleging that on June 23, 2021, she was waiting for the conveyance on road when the appellant/accused, who lives in the same village, while passing by there in a truck offered her lift.

When she boarded the truck, the appellant/accused allegedly offered her cold drink and after consuming the same she became unconscious. Thereafter, he took her to a lonely place where he allegedly outraged her modesty and also made a video of the act.