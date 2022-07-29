Crime against women on the rise: Allahabad HC
The Allahabad high court has said crime against women in general and rape in particular is on the rise. Denying bail to one Ayyub Khan alias Guddu, a rape accused, Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh observed, “It is an irony that while we are celebrating women’s rights in all spheres, we show little or no concern for her honour. It is a sad reflection on the attitude of indifference of the society towards the violation of human dignity of the victims of sex crimes.”
“We must remember that a rapist not only violates the victim’s privacy and personal integrity, but inevitably causes serious psychological as well as physical harm in the process. Rape is not merely a physical assault - it is often destructive of the whole personality of the victim. A murderer destroys the physical body of his victim, a rapist degrades the very soul of the helpless female.” observed Justice Singh in his July 25 order.
A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged at Ayana police station of Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district by the rape survivor herself on July 9, 2021, alleging that on June 23, 2021, she was waiting for the conveyance on road when the appellant/accused, who lives in the same village, while passing by there in a truck offered her lift.
When she boarded the truck, the appellant/accused allegedly offered her cold drink and after consuming the same she became unconscious. Thereafter, he took her to a lonely place where he allegedly outraged her modesty and also made a video of the act.
-
Sonepat constable involved in Lawrence Bishnoi aide’s arrest gets threat calls
Four days after Haryana police's special task force nabbed dreaded criminal Praveen alias PK, an aide of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar's gang from Sonepat, a constable who was part of the STF team received threat calls from a person identifying as Brar's associate. SP of Haryana STF, Sumit Kumar, said he has formed eight teams to probe the matter and send the accused behind bars.
-
Ex-BSF cook held for duping ‘thousands’ of over ₹100cr, say Delhi cops
New Delhi: The Delhi Police's crime branch on Thursday arrested a 38-year-old former Border Security Force cook from Delhi's Rohini for allegedly duping thousands of people in Rajasthan of over ₹100 crore through a multi-level marketing scheme, said officials on Friday. Ram, worked as a cook in the BSF from 2004 to 2006. In 2007, he started a security agency in Jaipur with 60 employees, but later sold it.
-
International drug cartel busted, four held with over 21 kilos of fine quality heroin
The anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) of the Delhi Police on Friday claimed to have busted an international drug trafficking racket operating out of Golden Crescent Region -- comprising Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan -- and seized over 21 kilograms of heroin estimated to worth several crores of rupees in the international market. Four members of the syndicate, including an Afghan national, were arrested during a pan-India operation, officers of the ANTF said.
-
Money laundering: Delhi court pulls up ED for wrongly linking Jain to accused firms
A Delhi court on Friday pulled up the enforcement directorate for wrongly associating Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyendar Jain to four companies that were booked in a money laundering case and noted that “he was neither the director nor associated with any of them”. The court added that there is prima facie evidence on record to make out a case against the accused.
-
Delhi Police file case after boy beaten by teacher suffers injuries to his hand
The family of a 15-year-old Class 10 student of a Delhi government school in east Delhi's West Vinod Nagar suffered injuries to his left hand after being allegedly beaten by his teacher with a stick on Wednesday for not appearing in a maths class test. “A case under appropriate sections of Indian Penal Code has been registered and the relevant section of Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act has also been invoked,” said Priyanka Kashyap.
