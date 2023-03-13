Criminal carrying 20,000 reward held in U.P.’s Mainpuri

Police arrested a notorious criminal carrying a reward of ₹20,000 on his head after an encounter near Kurawali Alupur underpass in Mainpuri district on Monday morning, police said. The encounter took place near Kurawali Alupur underpass where police were conducting a vehicle checking drive. (For Representation)

Wanted in eight cases of crime, the criminal identified as Irfan also suffered injuries in the encounter, they added. Cops from police stations of Kurawali and Bichwan jointly nabbed the criminal who was a member of an interstate gang.

The encounter took place near Kurawali Alupur underpass where police were conducting a vehicle checking drive early on Monday. The arrested accused hails from Kurawali area of Mainpuri, said the press statement issued by public relations officer of the Mainpuri Police.

The police recovered a motorcycle, some illegal arms and jewellery from the arrested criminal. Other five members of the gang have already been arrested.