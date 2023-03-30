Criminals rob jewellery shop in Meerut through tunnel, third incident

MEERUT After the third incident here in which thieves tunnelled their way into a jewellery shop on Garh Road on Monday and stole valuables, irate traders on Tuesday threatened to launch a strong stir if the gang involved was not arrested soon. On Wednesday, they again held a meeting, demanding immediate arrest of the criminals. Trader leaders Ajay Gupta and Naveen Gupta warned police the stir would be intensified if they failed to bust the gang. Earlier, two other shops were targeted in the same manner. (Pic for representation)

The theft in the jewellery shop of Piyush Goel on the busy Garh Road near Nandan cinema theatre occurred on Monday night and he came to know of it on Tuesday when he opened the shop. He found jewellery boxes broken and the counter smashed.

The thieves had entered the shop through a tunnel which they dug from the drainage outside. They stole valuables and also tried to break the vault using gas cutter but failed.

They wrote “sorry’ on the account book of the jeweller, confessing “they were doing it out of compulsion” and further wrote that “the floor of the shop was quite strong”.

Earlier, a similar theft had taken place in the shop of Deepak Lodhi in Rithani area of Partapur. The gang members had entered the shop through a tunnel dug from a drain but could not break the vault. Another similar incident had occurred in a jewellery shop on Garh road.

SP(city) Piyush Singh said that teams were investigating the incident and CCTV footage was being examined but there was no clue about the criminals as yet.

IG of Meerut range Nachiketa Jha also visited the spot and enquired about the incident.