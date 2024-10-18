Curtain raiser to Kabir fest in Lucknow: Stage is set for the colourful three-day event next month

A series of pre-events will mark the sixth edition of Kabir Festival 2024 slated for the next month. Rehearsal of dance-drama Haman Hai Ishq Mastana to be staged at UPSNA on Saturday

The fest will kickstart in the state capital with a musical dance-drama Haman Hai Ishq Mastana to be staged at UP Sangeet Natak Academy this weekend.

“The idea was to start the festival with a month-long cultural presentation, as we plan to take the festival to other cities this year. The curtain raiser will have a team of 15 artistes staging the dance-drama based on the life and philosophy of Sant Kabir. This year at the fest as we are also bringing plays from the cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Jammu including a play Maa Mujhe Tagore Bana De inspired by late author Mohan Bhandari’s Punjabi story. The unique drama has completed over 1,500 shows across the country,” shares Deepak Kabir from the organising team of Dastak group.

The festival this year is being held in collaboration with Sant Kabir Academy.

Awards will also be given away to US based film maker Avi Kabir and Sujit Singh ‘Banti’ for their contribution to cinema and theatre.

“A large number of artistes, writers, film theatre and personalities will be part of the three-day finale fest to be held from November 29. Three special sessions on Indian and International films along with a podcast on topics like History of Indian Food along with a Hindi-Urdu poetry presentation. Sufi music as well as the stand-up comedy acts will be the highlight of the event along with a unique tea festival,” shared Kabir.