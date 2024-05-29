 Cutting-edge tech to the rescue of year-old boy at SGPGIMS - Hindustan Times
Cutting-edge tech to the rescue of year-old boy at SGPGIMS

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 29, 2024 08:57 PM IST

A one-year-old boy underwent cutting-edge plastic surgery at SGPGIMS using a harmonic scalpel to remove a vascular tumour on his upper lip.

A one-year-old boy was born with a vascular tumour on his upper lip. Initial treatments to shrink the lesions were unresponsive, which led to doctors at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) to carry out cutting-edge plastic surgery of the child on Wednesday

SGPGI surgeons perform the first surgery with a harmonic scalpel (Sourced)
SGPGI surgeons perform the first surgery with a harmonic scalpel (Sourced)

Surgeons used a device called the harmonic scalpel, which as an operating device, was introduced only in the last decade or so, a statement from the SGPGIMS read.

With the use of this instrument, the surgeons were able to remove the tumour in one go, using ultrasonic energy. The child is currently in recovery and doing well.

The surgery was carried out by chief operating surgeon Dr Rajiv Agarwal and senior anaesthesia consultants Dr Arti Agarwal and Dr Puneet Goel. This device, able to simultaneously cut and cauterise tissue, was used for the first time at the institute, and is one of the first to use it in the state.

According to SGPGIMS, these surgeries range from 20,000 to 30,000 making it affordable for many.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Cutting-edge tech to the rescue of year-old boy at SGPGIMS
