Three members of the international gang of cyber thugs were arrested from Jharkhand’s Devghar by Lucknow police on Saturday who duped a city woman of over ₹3 lakh in the name of direct-to-home (DTC) recharge service. Cyber thugs who duped Lucknow woman arrested (Pic for representation)

The three members were arrested from Devghar and were brought to Lucknow, police said.

As per the police press note, multiple mobile phones, digital camera and ₹5000 cash was recovered from their possession.

“The accused arrested were identified as Jamesh Ansari, 33, Furkan Ansari, 44 and Safaul Ansari, 18, all residents of Devgarh, Jharkahnd,” said Satish Chandra Sahu, in charge of the cybercrime cell.

He said the accused also revealed that they used to make international calls and cheat people online.

Earlier, an FIR under 420 (cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 66 IT Act was registered at the cybercrime police station, Hazratganj by the woman.

The woman in her complaint said that she wanted to recharge her DTH, and she took a number from google and called on it. The caller asked her to download a screen sharing app and she followed the steps suggested by him. Later, she found that a total of ₹3.44 lakh had been deducted from her bank account.

In the police interrogation, the accused said that they have made a fake website through which they trap people and in the name of helping them, they dupe them of their money online.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!