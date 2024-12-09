DA for regular UPSRTC employees hiked by 8%

Transport minister Dayashankar Singh announced an 8% hike in dearness allowance (DA) for regular employees of the Transport Corporation, raising it from 38% to 46%. “This increase will impose an additional burden of ₹5 crore on the Corporation,” he said. For representation only (File photo)

A further 4% hike is under government review. Singh said that raising the DA to 50% would allow retiring employees to receive gratuity up to ₹25 lakh, compared to the current ₹20 lakh cap.

Meanwhile, UPSRTC Managing Director Masoom Ali Sarwar has approached private companies to utilise their CSR funds for passenger facilities during Mahakumbh 2025. The facilities proposed include water ATMs, themed gates, enquiry displays, benches, microphones, blankets, dustbins, and signages at permanent bus stops being set up for the event.

The proposal has been sent to organisations like SBI, HDFC, PNB, Kotak Mahindra, Indian Oil, and Central Bank.