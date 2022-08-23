Dalit girl thrashed, thrown out of school for not wearing uniform

LUCKNOW A Dalit girl was allegedly thrashed, subjected to casteist slurs and thrown out of the junior high school in Manikpur village of UP’s Bhadohi by a former village head for not wearing school uniform, the police said on Tuesday. On the complaint of the girl and her relatives, an FIR was lodged against the former village head at the Chauri police station in the district.

The accused was identified as Manoj Kumar Dubey. The incident took place on Monday, when Dubey went to the school and interacted with students. On finding this class 8 student, who was in casual clothes, he inquired why she was not in her uniform. “While responding to his query, the girl said she will wear it once her father buys it for her. The girl’s reply enraged Dubey, who allegedly thrashed her, hurled casteist remarks at her and pushed her out of the school,” said Girija Shankar Yadav, in-charge, Chauri police station.

On the basis of the complaint, Yadav said a case had been registered under SC/ST Act and other acts. The parents of other students also created a ruckus at the school, demanding arrest of the former village head. The police launched a manhunt to nab the accused who was still at large.