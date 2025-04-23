Amethi: Dalit man killed for ‘urinating’ on boundary wall; 2 arrested

A group of people allegedly murdered a Dalit man by slitting his throat for allegedly urinating on a wall of a private property two months ago, in an Amethi village on Monday, police said. Two people had been arrested, so far, after a case of murder and atrocities on a Dalit person was registered against four persons in connection with the incident, they said on Tuesday. Dalit man killed for ‘urinating’ on boundary wall; 2 arrested

“Shivam Kori, 28, was found critically injured at a poultry farm in Purwa village under Jamo police station limits of Amethi around 6.30 pm,” additional superintendent of police (ASP) Harendra Kumar said. “Shivam worked as a caretaker at the farm. He was rushed to the local community health centre from where he was referred to the district hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” the official added.

Shivam’s uncle Jagan Nath told media persons that Maan Singh, one of the two accused who were arrested, was upset with Shivam after he allegedly urinated on a boundary wall of his property two months ago.

The ASP said police had arrested Maan Singh and one Vikas Yadav alias Suraj after booking them in the FIR under Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 103 (1) (murder) and relevant sections of the SC/ST Act. The other two accused were yet to be identified.

Harendra Kumar said Shivam’s father Chotte Lal accused Vikas, Maan, and the two unidentified people of murdering his son when he was at the poultry farm. He said police were further investigating the case after arresting the two named accused and trying to ascertain whether any other person was involved in the crime.

Meanwhile, UP Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai, who met Shivam’s family on Tuesday, attacked the BJP government in the state, alleging rising atrocities on Dalits. He accused cops of taking delayed action against the accused.