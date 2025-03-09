Dalit sisters tie the knot 2 weeks after assault disrupted their weddings

Two sisters from a Dalit family in Mathura’s Karnawal were once again in their bridal best on Friday, exactly two weeks after their weddings were called off when at least 15 men assaulted them and their relatives after a minor road accident. (For representation)

This time, the preparations were in stark contrast to those of February 21. Police personnel, who were absent during the violent clash, were present in full force escorting the ‘barat’. Minister for social welfare (independent charge) Asim Arun attended the sisters’ weddings.

On Thursday, a delegation led by Rajya Sabha member and Samajwadi Party leader Ramjilal Suman was in Karnawal to give the family a cheque of ₹2 lakh. Not missing the opportunity, leaders from the Congress and the Azad Samaj Party also made their contributions for the weddings.

The minister, on Friday night, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath had made it amply clear that no goon involved in the incident would be spared even if they were supported by a political party.

“It was unfortunate that on February 21, the weddings of the daughters of Padam Singh were called off due to the incident. I was sent here by the chief minister when the budget session was underway to ensure that all 15 named accused were arrested. I had promised to attend the weddings, and I am here today,” said Arun.

Padam Singh, the father of the two sisters, thanked the minister, who met the brides and gave them his blessings before leaving the venue.

The police remained deployed in the village even on Saturday. SP (City) Arvind Kumar was also in the village to ensure the smooth conduct of the weddings.

On February 21, a petty dispute led to the assault on the brides and their relatives, after which the grooms, who hailed from Rajasthan’s Deeg, called off the ceremonies.

Three men on a motorcycle allegedly initiated an argument, which turned into a physical assault on the sisters and their family members. The attackers reportedly snatched valuables, dragged the women out of the car, and called for reinforcements, leading to further clashes.

Asim Arun visited the village on February 26 and assured the family of government support. He alleged that the Samajwadi Party supported the goons who disrupted the weddings of the two Dalit sisters.

A case was registered, and charges for rioting, wrongful confinement, snatching, and attempt to murder of the BNS, and the relevant provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were invoked against the accused. Later, all 15 named accused were arrested by Mathura police.