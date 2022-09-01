Dalit woman, son assaulted during panchayat in Gonda, subjected to casteist slurs
The woman’s daughter had done a court marriage on August 16 with a man from the same village, who also belonged to the same caste. The couple got married with the consent of their families. However, the girl’s grandmother was not happy with the marriage and on her initiative, a panchayat was called, said police
A Dalit woman and her minor son were allegedly assaulted and subjected to casteist slurs by the representative of the gram pradhan and his companion in a Gonda village, police officials said on Wednesday. They said the accused were identified as village head’s representative Santosh Yadav and his companion Sant Kumar Yadav.
Gonda superintendent of police (SP) Akash Tomar said the woman identified as Jai Shree and her son were allegedly harassed in full public view and locked out of their house in Kallapur Saraiharra village on Sunday after the woman’s daughter had done a court marriage on August 16 with a man from the same village, who also belonged to the same caste. He said the couple got married with the consent of their families. However, the girl’s grandmother was not happy with the marriage and on her initiative, a panchayat was called, the SP said.
The SP said Santosh and Sant Kumar publicly harassed the woman and her son during the panchayat and a purported video of the incident recorded by a bystander later surfaced on the internet. He said a case under the Indian Penal Code sections 323 for voluntarily causing hurt and 504 for insulting as well as sections of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against the two at Nawabganj police station on Tuesday evening.
He said the woman had returned to her house after the lock was removed by local police officials. The inspector-in-charge of the area has been directed to provide security to the victim’s family, he added.
(With inputs from agencies)
-
Cable theft at 66KV grid: 50k Kharar resident sans power for 14 hours
As many 50,000 residents of Kharar were without power from 3 pm on Tuesday to 5 am on Wednesday, due to cable theft at the 66 KV grid in Gillco Valley. This affected the 66 KV Gillco and 66 KV Ansal grids, officials said. Kharar sub-division comes under the Ropar circle of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. As per the record, there is no backup source for both 66 kV grids in Kharar sub division.
-
NCRB report 2021: 88% suicide victims in Chandigarh were earning less than ₹5L per annum
The increasing cost of living seems to be taking toll on low-income groups as 88.33% of those who died by suicide in the city in 2021 were earning less than five lakh per annum, data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau has revealed. In 2021, there was a slight dip in suicide cases (6.25%), with Chandigarh logging 120 deaths by suicide against 128 in 2020. While 84 victims were men, 36 were women.
-
Leave encashment matter: Panjab University calls emergent meeting of syndicate
After Punjab and Haryana high court on August 18 directed Panjab University vice-chancellor and education ministry secretary, among others, to remain present before the court on September 9 if leave encashment amount to all those eligible is not disbursed by then, the varsity has called an emergent meeting of its syndicate on Thursday to discuss the matter. The varsity initiated the process to amend regulations which took many years.
-
Poll season returns to Panjab University, so do protests
As day-long protests rocked Panjab University campus on Wednesday, around 12 students were taken into preventive detention from Student Centre (Stu-C) after a face-off between two student bodies. This comes a day after Chandigarh senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal chaired a meeting at the varsity, where maintenance of law-and-order during elections was discussed. Three different protests were held at PU campus on Wednesday that crippled the functioning of the university for hours.
-
2018 case: Two get life-term for youth’s murder in Manimajra
Two men, in the late 20s, have been awarded life imprisonment for a murder dating back to 2018. The victim's brother's testimony and DNA evidence against them proved their guilt. A truck driver residing in Manimajra, Sukhvir Singh, said that on the fateful day in May 2018, he was on his way back home when he saw his brother, Baldev, talking to Kamal and his group.
