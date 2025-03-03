Darul Uloom bans smartphones for students preparing for entrance exam

Darul Uloom, a globally recognised centre for Islamic education in Deoband, has banned smartphone use for students preparing for its entrance exam. The guidelines, issued last month by principal hostel administration, apply to those staying on campus until their examinations. The administration believes that unrestricted smartphone access diverts students’ attention from their exam preparations. (Sourced)

Maulana Qari Ishaq Gora, a Deobandi scholar, stated that the decision ensures students remain dedicated to their studies. “We want them to concentrate fully on their education without interruptions caused by smartphones,” he said.

The administration believes that unrestricted smartphone access diverts students’ attention from their exam preparations.

Senior ulema of the institution acknowledge the advantages of technology but stress the importance of using it responsibly. They pointed out that many students get drawn into social media and other distractions, affecting their performance.

A senior official of the institution stated that the decision aims to enhance students’ focus on exams and ensure effective use of their time.