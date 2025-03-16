‘Dauji ka Huranga’ marks end of Holi in Braj

While Holi ended for the rest of the country a day before, the celebrations continued in full festive fervour in Braj, more so in the renowned Dauji temple of Baldev in Mathura district, on Saturday. Sanju, a ‘panda, walks barefoot on a 30-foot-long fire-bed at Phalen in Mathura. (HT)

Huranga Holi celebrations began around Saturday noon on the premises of Dauji temple even as Holi songs and colour filled the arena. There, women playfully tore off the men’s clothes and used them to whip them even as colours continued to rain.

A large crowd gathered at the temple to witness the age-old tradition.

The temple is associated with Baldev, the elder brother of Lord Krishna, after whom the town is named. Wet colours were poured from top and, drenched in it, the men sang the songs of Holi.

“This is an exceptional Holi celebration, wherein Balram plays Holi with Radha (the beloved of Lord Krishna) and the floor of temple turns yellow with ‘tesu’ (yellow flower),” said Mohan Swaroop Bhatia, a prominent literary figure in Braj who was awarded Padam Shri for his work.

Additional director general (Agra Zone) Anupam Kulshrestha was also present on the temple premises.

Mathura’s Phalen also witnessed celebrations on Friday. In line with a tradition, the village saw a ‘panda’ (priest/devotee) walking on a track of burning ashes. Sanju, the ‘panda’, performed the feat bare feet in the wee hours of Friday.

The burning ash bed was 30 feet long and 14 feet wide. The tradition marks the emergence of ‘Prahlad’, who, as per a mythology, emerged unscathed from a fire.

For Braj with Mathura at its epicenter, Holi celebrations are a 40-day affair that start from Basant Panchami during which a ritual takes place in the temples of Mathura and Vrindavan.

The celebrations start with dry colours but water comes into play after Rangbhari Ekadashi. Lathamaar Holi in Barsana and Nandgaon is the peak of the celebrations, which end with Huranga at Baldev.