Day before bypoll, SP says govt trying to scare voters, party workers

A day before a bypoll in Milkipur assembly segment, the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday alleged that the local police were trying to scare the party workers by issuing them ‘red cards’, and demanded that the Election Commission cancel all such slips and ensure free and fair polling. EVMs are kept at a distribution centre ahead of the Milkipur Assembly by-election, in Ayodhya, Tuesday. (PTI)

Shyam Lal Pal, the SP state president, also alleged that police officers of a caste and religion were transferred in order to influence voting in the constituency.

Pal, in a memorandum to Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) on Tuesday, demanded that the ‘red cards’ being issued by police against sector in-charges and polling station in-charges of the Samajwadi Party in Milkipur be cancelled and strict punitive action be taken against police officers influencing the election in the name of caste and religion by removing Yadav and Muslim police personnel from election duty.

The ‘red cards’ identify workers who can pose hindrance in the election process.

Speaking at a press conference at SP headquarters in Lucknow on Tuesday, the SP’s chief Spokesperson and former minister Rajendra Chaudhary said: “This is an election between the public versus the administration. The BJP does not trust the fairness of the democratic system. In such a situation, the Election Commission, which is a constitutional institution, has a constitutional responsibility to make arrangements for fearless voting in the election. Voters are appealed to vote freely without coming under any pressure.”

“The BJP is hell bent on destroying the democracy. Yesterday, there was reluctance in giving permission to Akhilesh Yadav’s election rally in Milkipur. His security was compromised by not giving correct information about his helicopter landing. Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav’s roadshow was also disrupted and the police have lodged an FIR. The responsibility of the administration is to make arrangements but here the BJP government is misusing the administration to disrupt the fairness of voting and spread terror among the voters. This is the murder of democracy,” added Chaudhary.

Chaudhary further stated that the rigging in the previous by-elections by the BJP had been exposed. “There are reports of threats to voters in Milkipur, arrests of the Samajwadi Party workers and preparations to conduct fake elections,” he added.

Pal also said there was a terror of police at booth level in Milkipur. He asked the Election Commission to ensure that polling agents of only recognised parties be seated in polling booths. “...Eligible voters should not be stopped from voting... Voter IDs cannot be checked by police personnel or any other security personnel. This right is only with the presiding officer,” stated Pal and also added that memorandums had been submitted to the CEO five times, but no action was taken.