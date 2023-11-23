Day not far when devotees will have Lord Krishna’s ‘divya darshan’ in Mathura: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said for the first time in the ‘Amritkaal’ India’s independence, the country has come out of the mentality of slavery and is moving ahead with the feeling of pride for its heritage. PM Narendra Modi offering prayers at ‘Garbh Grah’ (sanctum sanctorum) at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura on November 23. (HT photo)

“We have taken the pledge of ‘Panch Pran’ from the Red Fort. We are moving ahead with the feeling of pride for our heritage,” said the PM in Mathura. Addressing the Braj Raj Utsav organised at railway ground there as part of 525th birth anniversary of 16-century mystic poet Mirabai, a Rajput princess famous for her devotion for Lord Krishna.

Before attending the event, the PM paid obeisance at the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura. He offered prayers at all four temples, including Adi Keshav, Yogmaya Mandir and Bhagwat Bhawan there. The PM spent half-an-hour there and prayed at the sanctum sanctorum (Garbh Grah) there which shares wall with the Shahi Eidgah Mosque.

During his address, he said unfortunately, this place of pilgrimage, the Braj region, did not get the importance, it should have got after independence. “The Braj region is not only the land of devotion and love, it has also been the centre of our literature, music, culture and civilization. It kept the country together even in difficult times. But unfortunately, this place of pilgrimage did not get the importance, it should have got after independence,” Modi said.

“Those who wanted to disconnect India from its past, those who were alienated from India’s culture and its spiritual identity, even after independence, they could not give up the mentality of slavery. They also deprived the Braj region of development,” he said without naming anyone. He also said the day was not far when devotees will have ‘divya’ (magnificent) darshan of Lord Krishna in Mathura.

On the occasion, the PM released a commemorative stamp and a ₹525 coin (having 50pc silver) in the honour of Mirabai and attended a cultural programme, in which actor-turned-politician Hema Malini, who is the local BJP MP, performed a dance based on the life of the poet.

A documentary was also shown on the occasion. Addressing the gathering, Modi promised all-round development of Braj region. Earlier, he began his address with ‘Radhey Radhey’. “In Amritkaal of Independence, there is Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi, Mahakaal complex in Ujjain, Bhagwan Kedarnath in Kedar Ghati and Ram temple is to be inaugurated shortly (in Ayodhya),” the PM said.

“Braj region comprising of ‘Teerth (pilgrimage)’ in Mathura will no more lag behind in development,” Modi said amid loud cheers. “Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad is doing the job for promotion and development of Mathura and with grace of Lord Krishna, we will be able to complete all ‘sankalp’ (targets),” he said while praising the land of Lord Krishna and termed it ‘Sangam’ of Bhakti movement.

“Whenever the nation faced any crisis, a source of inspiration came into being from one of the parts of the nation. They worked in different languages and region but had common goal to save country from crises” Modi said. “I was called by Mother Ganga and in year 2014, by grace of Dwarkadhish, I settled with you all. Otherwise also, Braj has got important connection with Gujarat and ‘Kanha’ (child Krishna) of Mathura became Dwarkadhish (King of Dwarika) in Dwarka in Gujarat,” the PM said.

Earlier, CM Yogi Adityanath welcomed the PM. Yogi said India has progressed a lot and attained respect globally under the leadership of PM Modi. Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, deputy chief ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya besides other state ministers were present on the occasion.