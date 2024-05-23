Days of Atiq, Mukhtar are over, it’s people rule now: Keshav Prasad Maurya

PRAYAGRAJ: Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Thursday that the days of Atiq and Mukhtar are over, and now the common people are in power. Keshav Prasad Maurya at a public meeting rally in Shankargarh on Thursday (HT)

Addressing public meetings at Koraon and Shankargarh under the Allahabad parliamentary constituency, and at Shringverpur and Sahson under the Phulpur constituency on the last day of canvassing for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls, Maurya said, “Under the BJP government, no one dares to capture booths as mafias and criminals are dealt with severely. Mafias either leaving the country or leaving the world.”

While addressing a meeting at Rateora Mod in Koraon, he urged voters to choose wisely, highlighting the contrast between the enemies of Dalits, OBCs, and tribals and Modi, who has opened the treasure of Delhi for the poor. Listing the schemes launched for the poor by the central government, Keshav Prasad said that Modi had fulfilled all his promises.

Speaking at a meeting in Shringverpur under Phulpur seat, deputy CM Keshav Prasad said people of this place sent him to parliament for the first time. Asking for votes for BJP candidate Praveen Patel, Maurya said that to chase away the criminals and mafias, people must make Narendra Modi prime minister for the third time. Keshav Prasad said the people of this place sent him to parliament for the first time and must elect Narendra Modi as prime minister for the third time.

Meanwhile, addressing the gathering at Sahson under the Phulpur Lok Sabha seat, he highlighted Prime Minister Modi’s dedication to serving the nation day and night. “For development, we need Laxmi (Goddess of wealth), who comes on Kamal (Lotus),” he added.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya welcomed the Kolkata High Court’s decision to cancel OBC status for many castes. He criticised the West Bengal government for issuing OBC certificates to Bangladeshi intruders and Rohingyas between 2010 and 2024 for vote bank politics.

Maurya also accused the Congress of transferring OBC reservation in Karnataka to Muslims and highlighted the absence of OBC and SC/ST quota in Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia University. He also criticised the SP government for withdrawing cases against SIMI members and promoting a particular caste.