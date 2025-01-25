Deadlock continues in BJP district president appointments

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing a prolonged deadlock in finalising district president appointments, with hopeful candidates desperately visiting the party office every day to strengthen their case. Despite several rounds of deliberations, the selection process for several districts remains unresolved. (File)

State BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary, Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey and general secretary (Organisation) Dharampal Singh held another meeting on Tuesday to address the issue. However, party insiders confirmed that no consensus was reached. The impasse affects nearly 20 districts, where selecting district presidents has proven challenging.

The BJP’s strategy of electing district presidents through consensus, similar to the approach adopted for mandal chiefs, has not yielded the desired results so far. The party also plans to elect its state president by consensus after completing district-level appointments.

A senior BJP leader revealed that the party received over 2,500 applications for district president posts across 98 organisational districts. This overwhelming number of aspirants is also being attached to the significance of their role, as the newly appointed district presidents will influence key elections, including the 2027 assembly polls and the upcoming local body elections.

“The selection process is challenging due to the sheer number of applicants and the strategic importance of these posts. District presidents will play a crucial role in shaping the party’s future electoral prospects,” the leader said.

To address the challenge, the BJP is reportedly considering retaining over 50% of the current district presidents to maintain organisational stability and continuity. The party is also prioritising representation from Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC), and women, aiming to allocate over 50% of the positions to these groups. The party has already set a maximum age limit of 60 years for district president candidates to bring in younger leadership.