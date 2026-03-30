Deadly manjha menace continues, two injured in Lucknow

A civic official and a motorcyclist were injured in two separate incidents involving banned kite nylon strings in Lucknow on Sunday. A municipal revenue inspector suffers ear injury after banned kite string cuts him in Lucknow on Sunday (Sourced)

In the first incident, Raja Bhaiya, a municipal revenue inspector posted in Zone-8 of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), suffered an ear injury when a sharp kite string entangled around his ear near the Annexe building. He was travelling from the zonal office to the civic headquarters carrying official files when the incident occurred. His eye was not injured. He was rushed to Civil Hospital, where his condition is stable.

In the second incident on Sunday evening, 22-year-old Raj Rawat, a resident of Semramau village under Kakori police station limits, suffered a throat injury when a Chinese manjha hanging across Hardoi Road got entangled around his neck while he was riding a motorcycle. He was returning home with his friend Ritesh after purchasing a tyre when the incident occurred near a petrol pump. Ritesh rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where doctors administered emergency treatment. Rawat is out of danger.

Satish Rathore, Kakori station house officer (SHO), said no formal complaint had been received. “We are gathering information and appropriate action will be taken accordingly,” he said.

The nylon manjha is banned across Uttar Pradesh. It is made of nylon coated with metallic or glass powder. It continues to be available in local markets.