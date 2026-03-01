Deaf-mute minor gang raped at cousin’s wedding in Lakhimpur Kheri; 1 held

Two men allegedly gang raped a deaf and mute minor girl who had come to attend her cousin’s wedding in a village under Singahi police station limits, police said here on Sunday. One of the accused has since been arrested after sustaining a gunshot wound during an encounter with police. Senior police officials at the crime site in Lakhimpur Kheri (Sourced)

The victim, aged between 12 and 14 years, was allegedly lured into a sugarcane field just metres from her cousin’s house on Saturday night by the accused, identified as Javed, around 28, and Chhotu, around 25. Unable to speak or hear, she could not raise an alarm.

When wedding guests noticed her absence, they searched for her and found her in a distressed condition. The accused fled on seeing the crowd but were identified by the villagers. Activists and locals gathered at the spot, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused and strict action against them.

Singahi police, in Nighasan, registered a complaint and launched an investigation. Police said that an FIR has been lodged against the accused under section 70(2) (gang rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), sections 5(g) and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and section 3(2)(V) of the SC/ST Act. The victim is said to belong to the Scheduled Tribe community.

Khyati Garg, superintendent of police (SP), Kheri, along with Pawan Gautam, assistant superintendent of police (ASP) (East) and Shiva Kumar, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Nighasan, rushed to the spot, spoke to the victim’s family and inspected the scene. A forensic team was called to collect evidence. The victim was taken to the district hospital for treatment and medical examination.

ASP (East) told reporters on Sunday that the accused Javed was traced to a neighbouring village. When intercepted, he allegedly opened fire at the police team in a bid to escape. In retaliation, he was shot in his right leg and arrested. “A search is on for the second accused, Chhotu.”