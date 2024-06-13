Dedicated forest segments to be developed during plantation drive

Dedicated forest segments, including Shakti Van, Yuva Van and Bal Van, will be developed across the state during the annual plantation drive, said forest minister Arun K Saxena during a review meet on plantation drive on Wednesday. Forest minister Arun K Saxena holding review meeting. (Sourced)

“There will also be a Kul Devta Van. We are arranging for distribution of saplings during the plantation drive from temples and there is a target to plant 35 crore saplings across state,” said Saxena.

The forest and climate change department has fixed the target of planting 14 crore saplings, and 25 other departments will collectively plant 21 crore saplings like education, panchayati raj, urban development, and municipal corporations.

Additional chief secretary forest Manoj Singh said Virasat Vatika, Wetland Vatika and Paudha Bhandara will also push plantation drive significantly.

“State presently has 54.20 crore saplings ready for plantation,” said SK Sharma, principal chief conservator of forest, Uttar Pradesh. Senior officials including PP Singh, Sunil Chaudhary, Sanjay Srivastava were present during the meet.

The variety of saplings to be planted include neem, drumstick, amla, jamun, mango, sheesham, bamboo, and pakad.