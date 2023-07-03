Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Forests for monkeys to come up in state capital

Forests for monkeys to come up in state capital

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 03, 2023 11:59 PM IST

These Vanar Vans will be created in three categories—by nagar nigam, forest and rural development departments.

Some dedicated ‘monkey forests’ (Vanar Vans) will be created in the state capital during the proposed annual plantation drive for simian population. These Vanar Vans will be created in three categories—by nagar nigam, forest and rural development departments.

“The plan is to plant saplings of fruit bearing trees in these pockets that will take the shape of a forest when saplings grow big. These Vanar Vans will help sustain simian population who often trouble locals when they move around in residential areas in search of food,” said Ravi K Singh, divisional forest officer, Awadh Range. (HT FILE)
“The plan is to plant saplings of fruit bearing trees in these pockets that will take the shape of a forest when saplings grow big. These Vanar Vans will help sustain simian population who often trouble locals when they move around in residential areas in search of food,” said Ravi K Singh, divisional forest officer, Awadh Range. (HT FILE)

“The plan is to plant saplings of fruit bearing trees in these pockets that will take the shape of a forest when saplings grow big. These Vanar Vans will help sustain simian population who often trouble locals when they move around in residential areas in search of food,” said Ravi K Singh, divisional forest officer, Awadh Range.

The issue was discussed at a review meeting on plantation that district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar convened on Monday. “The “Vanar Vans” will be located on the outskirts of the city so that monkeys may get food and water for their survival,” Singh said.

“The Ayush forest will be developed in Sushant Golf City by planting sapling of 980 species of medicinal plants. The ‘Nandan Van’ will come up in Kalli Pashchim area,” he said.

During the day, the forest officials celebrated birth of 21 baby girls at Dufferin (women’s) Hospital. A cake cutting ceremony was organised and mothers were given nutrition kits.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out