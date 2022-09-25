Deen Dayal Upadhyay’s antyodaya driving force behind BJP’s good governance: Yogi

Describing Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay as the proponent of “integral humanism” while paying tribute to him on his 106th birth anniversary, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said after gaining independence, “Panditji” drew the government’s focus towards the realities of life, ensuring uplift of the poor and downtrodden.”

“Today, the entire country is remembering Pt Deen Dayalji. His ideas of “integral humanism” and “antyodaya” (empowerment of the most deprived) have been at the centre of the BJP’s ideology and the driving force behind the party’s good governance,” he said.

Deen Dayal Upadhyay was a politician, proponent of integral humanism ideology and leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was born in Mathura in 1916 and died in 1968.

Yogi went on to say that Upadhyay always stressed that progress should not be measured on the basis of the rich becoming more successful, but when the poor and downtrodden get uplift.

Stating that the Vajpayee (late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee) government was the first that worked to realise Upadhyay’s vision, the CM said that to provide ration to every poor, massive programmes were commenced like antyodaya, Annapurna, and BPL scheme at that time.

To take development to grassroots, projects like Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana and Golden Quadrilateral Project for infrastructure development were taken forward.

The chief minister also said, “PM Modi’s government now is working to realise the vision of Panditji and Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji, by ensuring holistic development through ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’, through which every needy (person) is getting a roof.”

“For the first time after independence, four crore families were provided electricity connection. About 2.5 crore families got the benefit of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and about 10 crore got toilets,” Yogi Adityanath said.

Moreover, 80 crore people received free foodgrains during the Covid-19 pandemic and about 50 lakh people got annual insurance of ₹5 lakh to avail themselves of proper health services, he said.

The work of the government derives inspiration from the ideals of great men like Pandit Deen Dayal, he said.

What he envisioned years before, today is being realised under PM Modi’s government, Yogi added.

Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi, jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, minister of state for agriculture Baldev Singh Aulakh, among other dignitaries, were present on this occasion.