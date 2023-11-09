Deepotsav 2023 to showcase India’s cultural richness

The seventh Deepotsav of Ayodhya, taking place from November 9 to 11, will feature performances by artistes from various states, including Uttar Pradesh, showcasing the cultural richness of the country. Ayodhya Deepotsav (HT File Phoo)

The stage in Avadhpuri will host artistes performing a diverse range of art forms, from Kerala’s Kathakali to Gujarati Garba, while also introducing the global audience to the Chhau traditional dance.

“India’s culture will be demonstrated in Bharat Kund, Guptar Ghat, Birla Dharamshala, Ramghat, Ramkatha Park in Ram’s Ayodhya from November 9 to 11,” an official said.

According to the officials, preparations for Deepotsav are now in their final stages. Ayodhya’s festival of lights is set to once again showcase its unique spiritual significance on the global stage.

The Deepotsav will also be a platform that is being extended to rural artistes specialising in Dhobia and Faruahi dance forms, which were on the verge of disappearing. In addition, the event will feature the enchanting Braj traditional dance in the sacred city of Ram’s Ayodhya.

During the Deepotsav, Braj artistes will captivate the audience with their cultural expressions and language, acting as a bridge between the legacies of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna. The renowned Kumar Vishu will also grace the occasion with his soulful Bhajan performance.

The seventh Deepotsav of Ayodhya promises to be a melting pot of diverse Indian languages, dialects, and cultures where the essence of the nation is beautifully showcased.

Furthermore, the event will showcase performances by artistes from Ayodhya’s 12 Ramlilas, and the tribal dance of Sonbhadra will leave a lasting impression. Munna Lal and his team from Azamgarh will enthrall the audience with the Dhobia dance, while Rajesh Sharma and his team from Mathura will grace the stage with the mesmerising Peacock dance.

The Rai dance of Jhansi will grace the sacred land of Ayodhya, offering a captivating performance, and the audience will have the opportunity to witness the Ram-Hanuman Sena tableau.

As the stage brings together talents from various provinces, providing them with the opportunity to showcase their skills on the fertile soil of Awadh, Kunjiraman will mesmerise the audience with the Kathakali dance from Kerala, Sharad Chandra Singh will introduce the captivating Sindhi Cham dance from Sikkim and Mandeep Roof from Jammu and Kashmir will offer a cultural glimpse of his state through dance.

Gandi dancers from Chhattisgarh, Garba dancers from Gujarat, Dal Khai dancers from Odisha, Dholu Kunitha dancers from Karnataka, and Kalbeliya dancers from Rajasthan will all perform at the feet of Lord Ram.

The festivities will also offer a taste of diverse cultures associated with different languages and styles throughout the state, including regions like Lucknow, Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Bhadohi, Gonda, Sonbhadra, Ghazipur, Barabanki, Ambedkar Nagar, Akbarpur, Sultanpur, Jhansi, and Banda. This means that listeners will be immersed in a rich tapestry of styles, including Awadhi, Bhojpuri, Braj, and Bundelkhandi.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON