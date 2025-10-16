Deepotsav rush: All online darshan slots at Ram Mandirfully booked till October 29

Devotees’ enthusiasm for Deepotsav in Ayodhya has reached a fever pitch, with all online bookings for darshan at the Ram Darbar taken until October 29. Devotees from across the country and abroad are securing passes through the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust website, making it nearly impossible to find available slots.

According to information from the Trust, a record number of online bookings have been made this year, with thousands of passes reserved within hours. In addition, separate online pass booking for Ram Lalla’s darshan has also begun, and slots for Ram Darbar darshan are fully booked until November 29. The online pass facility will reopen at midnight on October 29.

The overwhelming enthusiasm among devotees has created high demand for VIP darshan slots alongside regular bookings. Many devotees are continuously contacting the Trust office and helpline for special passes.

To ensure a smooth darshan experience for Ram Lalla and Raja Ram Darbar, the Trust issues both online and offline VIP passes. Approximately 300 online and 3,000 offline passes are issued daily. Passes are available for both morning and night aartis.

Meanwhile, hotels in Ayodhya are witnessing full occupancy ahead of Deepotsav. Bookings for October 18 and 19 are completely reserved, with most hotels reporting no vacancy. “We are receiving booking inquiries daily, but we are fully booked until the end of this month,” said Vishal Ganjoor, a local hotelier.