Deepotsav today: Over 26 lakh diyas set to dazzle Ayodhya

LUCKNOW Ayodhya is basking in divine glow to mark the ninth edition of Deepotsav on Sunday, with the temple town getting ready to attempt yet another Guinness World Record by lighting 26,11,101 earthen lamps this time, which will illuminate 56 ghats and create a spectacular visual along river Saryu.

A major attraction this year will be a 32-ft-tall Pushpak Viman at Ram Ki Paidi, showcasing scenes from the Ramayan and giving visitors a vivid experience of the epic. Nearly 33,000 volunteers, including students, teachers and residents, are working tirelessly to decorate the ghats.

The earthen diyas’ extravaganza will see use of artificial intelligence (AI) cameras for crowd management and safety. Eleven AI cameras have been deployed throughout Ayodhya Dham, monitoring every inch of the area. These cams will be live at Lata Chowk, Dharam Path, Ram Path and Ram Ki Paidi, monitoring people coming and going from all directions.

The cameras will not only conduct a headcount of the crowd, but will also identify suspicious individuals.

The temple town is bedecked with millions of diyas, lights and flowers to mark Lord Ram’s homecoming. The Ram temple in Janmabhoomi complex, Hanuman Garhi and other sacred sites have been illuminated with colourful lights.

Across the temple town, 56 ghats, including majestic Ram Ki Paidi, have also been decked up with earthen diyas and flowers for Deepotsav.

Last year, 1,151 people performed the ‘Saryu Aarti’ collectively, earning a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. This time, the event is being held on a scale twice as large, marking a new chapter in Ayodhya’s collective devotion. On this Deepotsav, around 2,100 priests will perform the ‘Aarti’ on the banks of Saryu. It will take place at 5pm on Sunday (October 19).

According to the Ayodhya administration, the ‘Aarti’ site has been divided into 11 zones. Arrangements have been made for 200 participants to stand and perform the ‘aarti’ in each zone, extending from Nayaghat to Laxman Ghat.

Authorities have implemented strict measures. Volunteers are provided ID cards and special T-shirts and access to the ghats is only allowed with proper identification. Food safety teams are also actively monitoring the festival areas.

Ayodhya district magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde said the administration has taken unprecedented steps to ensure safety of millions of devotees coming to Deepotsav this year.

“If there is a large crowd in any area, an alert will be sent immediately to officers through AI cameras. The event area will be covered with 11 AI cameras. During Deepotsav, these cameras will provide real-time monitoring of devotees coming and going,” he said.

This will not only provide scientific analysis of the crowd but also enable prompt action in case of an emergency. The data obtained from the cameras will reach the administration in the form of live updates. This technology will ensure safety, discipline, and convenience.

BrahMos-themed tableau main attraction of procession

A BrahMos missile-themed tableau is the main attraction of the Deepotsav procession in Ayodhya this year. This is the first time modern defence technology will be displayed in a cultural and religious event like this.

The grand procession being organised under the joint supervision of the UP Tourism department and the district administration will showcase glimpses of the country’s military strength, alongside Ramayan-era tableaus.

The procession will also comprise tableaus of dieties (Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman) and other mythological themes related to the Ramayan. Additionally, various cultural groups will perform folk dances and musical renditions.