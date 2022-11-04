Defamatory posters with QR codes spring up at AU

PRAYAGRAJ Students, teaching and non-teaching staff of the Allahabad University (AU) were on Friday welcomed on the campus by defamatory posters pasted on the walls and some other places by unidentified miscreants. Messages on the posters with QR codes alleged corruption in the ongoing recruitment of teachers at the university, said officials.

The posters had pictures, names and phone numbers of AU vice-chancellor Sangita Srivastava and other teaching and non-teaching staff associated with the ongoing recruitment process. The QR codes were bearing photos of the V-C, registrar NK Shukla, head of sociology department Ashish Saxena, former head of economics department Manmohan Krishna and the current deputy registrar and officiating controller of examination AK Kanojia.

The posters conveyed that if anyone wanted a job at AU, he/she can pay these officials through the QR code.

The names of Rajju Bhaiya State University PRO and a faculty member at the department of philosophy at the state university Avinash Srivastava too were on the posters.

AU PRO Jaya Kapoor said, “Such posters are an obvious attempt to obstruct the recruitment of teachers and malign the reputation of the people involved in this process. The university administration has taken strong cognizance of the matter and is initiating necessary action in the matter.”

Efforts to malign the recruitments were also made in the past, but the entire process is being conducted in a transparent manner in compliance with rules and regulations, she added.

This is the second time that posters, trying to defame AU and the V-C have come up on the campus. In October, some student leaders, protesting against the fee hike, had pasted posters mentioning that the V-C had gone missing. However, this time, no student leader or outfit has claimed responsibility of pasting the posters.