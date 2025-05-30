Search Search
Friday, May 30, 2025
Defence Corridor: 185 crore infra push for Agra, Aligarh nodes

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 30, 2025 08:26 PM IST

As per the action plan, the project work will be carried out in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode

Focusing on defence infrastructure after the Pahalgam terror attack, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to revamp Agra and Aligarh nodes of the Defence Corridor with an investment of over 185.30 crore.

Recently, BrahMos missile manufacturing unit was inaugurated in Lucknow, built with an investment of 300 crore. (For Representation)

The internal infrastructure in Agra node of the corridor will be developed over 123.13 hectares at a cost of 120.98 crore. In Aligarh (phase-2), infrastructure will be developed across 87.89 hectares with an investment of 64.31 crore, said the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) on Friday.

In total, both nodes will see construction and development works completed across 211.02 hectares within the next 12 months. As per the action plan, the project work will be carried out in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode. The Defence Corridor spans six major nodes—Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Agra, Aligarh, and Chitrakoot.

Recently, the BrahMos missile manufacturing unit was inaugurated in Lucknow, built with an investment of 300 crore. Additionally, the Aligarh node has attracted investment proposals worth several thousand crores, including projects for drone and advanced warfare systems manufacturing, the UPEIDA said.

As per UPEIDA’s plan, the upcoming works in Agra and phase-2 of Aligarh will include the development of internal roads, building blocks, and other key facilities.

These include construction of 24-metre and 18-metre wide roads, culverts, road signage, fire stations, guard rooms, entry gates, pump rooms, overhead water tanks, borewells, drainage systems, boundary walls, proper lighting, and electrification, among other infrastructure components.

