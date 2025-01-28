Defer Ayodhya visit by 15-20 days: Ram Temple Trust urges locals

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Tuesday urged devotees to postpone their visits to Ayodhya for 15-20 days due to an unprecedented surge of pilgrims, which has brought the city to a standstill. Trust secretary Champat Rai appealed as the number of devotees visiting the temple town surged to an unprecedented 50 lakh over the last two days. Security personnel stand guard as devotees visit the Hanuman Garhi Temple after taking a holy dip in Sarayu river, in Ayodhya, Tuesday (PTI)

The influx coincides with pilgrims arriving from Prayagraj after participating in the Mahakumbh, where the main bathing day of Mauni Amavasya on January 29 is expected to draw nearly 10 crore devotees. Rai stated, “The roads leading to Ayodhya are overwhelmed with traffic jams stretching over 20 kilometres. Managing this unexpected congregation has become exceedingly challenging for the administration.”

“We urge local devotees to postpone their visit to Ayodhya by 15-20 days,” said Rai. “This will provide a more convenient experience for pilgrims travelling from distant places during this peak period. After Vasant Panchami, the crowd will ease significantly in February, and the weather will also be more favourable. We request local residents to plan their darshan at that time for everyone’s comfort.”

The sudden surge has caused Ayodhya’s infrastructure to crumble under the pressure. The narrow lanes, Parikrama Marg, and roads leading to the Ram temple are packed with devotees, leaving no space for smooth movement. Basic amenities such as toilets, drinking water, and shelters have been rendered insufficient, according to the trust, causing severe inconvenience to pilgrims and residents alike.

In response, the Ayodhya administration has ordered the closure of all educational institutions in the town for the next ten days. Authorities have also urged residents to limit their movements unless absolutely necessary.

Inspector general of police (IG) Ayodhya Pravin Kumar said that despite the overwhelming crowd, worship at the Ram temple and Hanumangarhi is proceeding smoothly, albeit slowly. “The number of devotees has surpassed 40 lakh, which was unexpected. We have implemented traffic diversions and alternative routes to manage the situation,” Kumar said, adding that authorities are coordinating with neighbouring districts to regulate the crowd.