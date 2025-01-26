Delhi assembly polls: BJP out to woo Purvanchal voters with its east U.P. team

Looking to make a comeback in the Delhi assembly polls after nearly three decades, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not only roped in its leaders from the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh but also grass roots workers from the region to woo a sizable section of eastern U.P. voters in the national capital. From BJP election at Rajori in New Delhi, India, on Saturday (HT PHOTO)

Former BJP MP from Basti Harish Dwivedi is leading a team of party leaders from eastern Uttar Pradesh (Purvanchal) for campaigning in 27 assembly segments with a sizable presence of voters from eastern Uttar Pradesh.

More than 100 leaders of the party from Purvanchal and the rest of the state will campaign in Delhi assembly polls.BJP leaders from all districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and members of the Mahila Morcha of the party are also in Delhi to seek votes for party candidates.

Dwivedi, who is also in charge of Assam, is reporting to BL Santhosh, the BJP national secretary (organisation), who has been tasked with the responsibility of deploying this team of party leaders in various assembly segments of the national capital.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who belongs to Gorakhpur in eastern Uttar Pradesh, has already started addressing public meetings in Delhi for BJP candidates.

Bhojpuri actor and BJP MP from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan is also among the party leaders who will campaign in Delhi. Ravi Kishan is a contemporary of BJP MP from North East Delhi Manoj Tewari. Both of them have a large following in Purvanchal.

Transport minister in the Yogi Adityanath government Daya Shankar Singh, a BJP MLA from Ballia Nagar, is among the party leaders who has been assigned the responsibility to reach out to the people of Purvanchal in Delhi.

Singh, a former president of the Lucknow University Students’ Union, has a considerable following among the youth of Purvanchal.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, BJP leader and state spokesperson Ashok Pandey, has been camping in Delhi for the past several days.

“From every district of Purvanchal, BJP leaders and party workers have been assigned the tasks for Delhi assembly polls,” said Ashok Pandey.

“Even Mahila Morcha members from Purvanchal are in New Delhi. They have been assigned specific assembly segments and have been directed to reach out to people of eastern Uttar Pradesh through door-to-door campaigns,” said Pandey.

According to BJP leaders, party workers and leaders from Jharkhand and Bihar have also been roped in to campaign in the Delhi assembly polls.