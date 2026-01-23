Delhi man held in inter-state GST evasion racket

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a Delhi resident for his alleged role in an inter-state GST fraud involving over 100 fake firms that generated bogus invoices worth ₹248 crore, resulting in tax evasion of around ₹45 crore, in a case registered at Muzaffarnagar’s Cyber Crime police station, officials said on Thursday. The accused created over 100 fake firms, generating bogus invoices worth ₹248 crore and evading GST of around ₹45 crore (Sourced)

The STF arrested Zahid, son of Naseem alias Naseemuddin, a resident of Jagatpur area under the Wazirabad police station, around 4 am on Thursday. He was wanted in a case registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66D of the Information Technology Act.

The investigation began following a complaint by a Muzaffarnagar resident who alleged that unknown persons obtained his Aadhaar card, PAN card, and electricity bill on the pretext of providing employment. The documents were later used to register a fake firm in his name.

The case involves the creation of over 100 fake firms using forged documents to generate bogus invoices and e-way bills, resulting in alleged GST evasion amounting to several crores. “The firm allegedly generated invoices worth about ₹248 crore, leading to GST evasion of around ₹45 crore,” the STF stated.

Five accused from Rajasthan were earlier arrested by the STF from Bengaluru in June 2025. Zahid had been absconding since then.

An STF team from the Meerut field unit, led by Inspector Ravindra Kumar, arrested Zahid with assistance from local police. During interrogation, Zahid allegedly admitted he provided three bank accounts to the gang for ₹10,000 per account.

Further investigation into the inter-state GST evasion network is underway.