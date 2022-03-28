Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor: Farmers demand higher compensation for land acquisition
lucknow news

Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor: Farmers demand higher compensation for land acquisition

Residents of 27 villages in Doghat area of Bagpat district have threatened that they would not allow highway authority and other officials to enter their land until the issue of acquisition rate and other problems are resolved
The Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor will pass through 27 villages of Bagpat (File photo)
The Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor will pass through 27 villages of Bagpat (File photo)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 10:24 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Meerut

Residents of 27 villages in Doghat area of Bagpat district held a panchayat on Sunday to demand compensation for their land acquired for the construction of the Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor on the basis of 2022 circle rate.

Farmers threatened that they would not allow highway authority and other officials to enter their land until the issue of acquisition rate and other problems are resolved.

The panchayat was convened in Gangnaulu village and was presided over by Suraj Singh and coordinated by Satendra Rathi. Farmers claimed that they were being given less compensation and demanded that it should be calculated on the basis of the land circle rate of 2022.

An economic corridor between Delhi and Dehradun will pass through 27 villages of Bagpat, seven villages of Muzaffarnagar, 22 villages of Shamli and 25 villages of Saharanpur. A total of 1100 hectares of land will be acquired in these four districts of western UP.

In Bagpat district, 350 hectares of land will be acquired for its construction.

Additional district magistrate of Bagpat Amit Kumar Singh said that few farmers had raised the issue of less compensation which is not true.

“We are distributing compensation as per the law,” Singh said, adding, “Farmers are collecting compensation amount.”

He shared that compensation of 10 crore was disbursed on Monday, and every day, he has been disbursing the amount to the farmers. “If some farmers have any issue, the administration will resolve it through dialogue,” Singh said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Karnataka woman arrested for posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day

    WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote

    A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.

  • Crude bomb recovered in a plastic bag near a football ground in Birbhum district of West Bengal.

    Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum

    Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs

  • Police said the doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but no bomb was found in a search at the hospital. (File Photo)

    Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram

    The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.

  • Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the Supreme Court's order to transfer all cases filed against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh is not a “setback” for the Maharashtra government.

    Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’

    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

  • Union home minister of India Amit Shah along with Uttar Pradesh caretaker chief minister Yogi Adityanath at BJP's newly elected MLAs' meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Thursday March 24, 2022. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

    Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow

    Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out