Demolition drive at Akbar Nagar, Arjunjganj to resume soon

Bulldozer action is likely to resume in Akbar Nagar and Arjunganj of the state capital. In Akbar Nagar, authorities have completerd a survey to identify residents still living in the area despite evacuation orders. This survey aimed to facilitate the demolition of illegal structures and the removal of debris in an organised manner. Authorities completed surveys of Akbar Nagar I and II on Thursday and Friday. These surveys are crucial for planning the demolition

Meanwhile, in Arjunganj, the public works department (PWD) has issued final notices to 103 encroachments obstructing a road-widening project on Sultanpur Road. A demolition drive may be taken up next week.

The road between Arjunganj and Ahimamau has been a hotspot for traffic jams, largely due to encroachments on both sides from Marri Mata Temple to Shaheed Path. VVIP movements on the stretch necessitated the demolition drive.

PWD executive engineer Manish Varma said, “Following directives from the government, the PWD formulated a proposal to widen the 1,820-meter road. The government has sanctioned ₹29 crore for this project. However, the road-widening initiative has faced resistance from residents, many of whom will be affected by the demolition of illegal structures.”

He added: “Notices were issued twice to 103 encroachers in the affected areas. About 80 percent of the people have voluntarily demolished their illegal structures but some illegal constructions remain.”

The municipal corporation’s attempt to survey Akbar Nagar II was met with resistance from the residents on Thursday. The lack of a police presence compounded the issues, limiting the survey to Akbar Nagar II alone. Despite these challenges, the LDA is determined to proceed with its demolition campaign within the next couple of days.

Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh said, “These initiatives are part of a broader government effort to improve urban infrastructure and save rivers to save environment in the urban areas. Akbar Nagar demolition is for saving river Kukrail, the catchment area of Kukrail has been heavily encroached and we have to revive that river by developing its green river front.”