Denied entry, govt-aided school students attend classes on road in U.P. capital
Nearly 500 students of government-aided Centennial Inter College here were forced to attend their classes outside the school gate after their teachers and they were denied entry following a dispute over the school building.
Giving this information, spokesperson for Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh RP Mishra said teachers took English and mathematics classes outside the school gate. District inspector of school, Lucknow, Rakesh Kumar Pandey, who along with police visited the college in the afternoon, said, “Recently, another school has started running on the premises of this government-aided school.”
Mishra said a delegation of Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh recently met state secondarily education minister Gulab Devi in this regard and apprised her of the problems students were facing.
He said when teachers of over 130-year-old school reached there after it reopened following summer vacation on July 1, they found a board of Methodist Church School installed at the college building. All belongings of the school were also found thrown out. Education department officials were at once informed of it. On the advice of education department officials, the school was first closed till July 2 and then till July 6, Mishra added.
District inspector of school Rakesh Kumar Pandey said it was only his third day in office and that the matter was being investigated. He said the new school had taken affiliation from the basic education department which also needed to be probed. Locals said their children used to study in the government-aided school which, as per them, was locked overnight.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet said, “Will this government do something about the incident of the private school owner occupying government school in Lucknow or the teachers will be forced to run the school on the roads only. Where are those who claim India to make Vishwa Guru?”
Omicron sub-variants: 75 patients show mild symptoms, recovered in home isolation
PUNE A preliminary analysis of 75 samples that tested positive for BA.2.74, BA.2.75 and BA.2.76 sub-variants of Omicron has shown that all patients exhibited mild symptoms and recovered under home isolation, scientists involved in analysing the data said. The study was carried out at BJ Medical College and Sassoon General hospital, where a total of 125 samples of patients from Pune, Mumbai and Vidarbha were collected.
Restricted entry to Mumbai beaches as heavy rains pound Maharashtra capital
Amid heavy rainfall alert in several regions of Maharashtra, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday prohibited people from visiting the city's beaches on days when the India Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange' or 'red' alert except in the morning hours. In an order issued by the municipal body, it said that people can visit the beaches on such days only from 6am to 10am.
At Sassoon hospital patients suffer, staff overburdened as info system shuts down
On the second day since shutting down of its healthcare management information system, Sassoon General hospital is reeling under the chaos caused by its offline system which was started to bring relief to overburdened hospital staff and ease serpentine hospital queues. However, hospital management refuted all such claims. Doctors and hospital staff are questioning why another system wasn't put in place before shutting down the existing HMIS system.
NGO rescues 80 avians from stressful conditions in Agra, Mathura
The Wildlife SOS alone rescued over 80 birds from in and around the Agra and Mathura districts in May and June, informed a press statement released by the public relations office of Wildlife SOS on Thursday. “The birds were rescued from dire situations such as heat exhaustion, dehydration, heat strokes, injuries and dog attacks after people reached out to the NGO's Agra rescue helpline number,” the statement informed.
NEP 2020 aims to give golden shape to nation’s edu system: Pradhan
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said the National Education Policy 2020 aimed at giving a golden shape to the future of country's education system. Pradhan was delivering the welcome speech in the inaugural session of three-day conference—Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam—of educationists on National Education Policy in Varanasi.
