Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Denied entry, govt-aided school students attend classes on road in U.P. capital
lucknow news

Denied entry, govt-aided school students attend classes on road in U.P. capital

Nearly 500 students of government-aided Centennial Inter College in U.P. capital were forced to attend their classes outside the school gate after their teachers and they were denied entry following a dispute over the school building
students of government-aided Centennial Inter College in Lucknow attending their class outside the school on Thursday. (Deepak Gupta/HT photo)
students of government-aided Centennial Inter College in Lucknow attending their class outside the school on Thursday. (Deepak Gupta/HT photo)
Published on Jul 07, 2022 11:22 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Nearly 500 students of government-aided Centennial Inter College here were forced to attend their classes outside the school gate after their teachers and they were denied entry following a dispute over the school building.

Giving this information, spokesperson for Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh RP Mishra said teachers took English and mathematics classes outside the school gate. District inspector of school, Lucknow, Rakesh Kumar Pandey, who along with police visited the college in the afternoon, said, “Recently, another school has started running on the premises of this government-aided school.”

Mishra said a delegation of Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh recently met state secondarily education minister Gulab Devi in this regard and apprised her of the problems students were facing.

He said when teachers of over 130-year-old school reached there after it reopened following summer vacation on July 1, they found a board of Methodist Church School installed at the college building. All belongings of the school were also found thrown out. Education department officials were at once informed of it. On the advice of education department officials, the school was first closed till July 2 and then till July 6, Mishra added.

District inspector of school Rakesh Kumar Pandey said it was only his third day in office and that the matter was being investigated. He said the new school had taken affiliation from the basic education department which also needed to be probed. Locals said their children used to study in the government-aided school which, as per them, was locked overnight.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet said, “Will this government do something about the incident of the private school owner occupying government school in Lucknow or the teachers will be forced to run the school on the roads only. Where are those who claim India to make Vishwa Guru?”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • A preliminary analysis of 75 samples that tested positive for BA.2.74, BA.2.75 and BA.2.76 sub-variants of Omicron has shown that all patients exhibited mild symptoms and recovered under home isolation (REPRESENTIVE IMAGE)

    Omicron sub-variants: 75 patients show mild symptoms, recovered in home isolation

    PUNE A preliminary analysis of 75 samples that tested positive for BA.2.74, BA.2.75 and BA.2.76 sub-variants of Omicron has shown that all patients exhibited mild symptoms and recovered under home isolation, scientists involved in analysing the data said. The study was carried out at BJ Medical College and Sassoon General hospital, where a total of 125 samples of patients from Pune, Mumbai and Vidarbha were collected.

  • According to the IMD's latest bulletin, widespread rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning are expected in Maharashtra over the next five days.(Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)

    Restricted entry to Mumbai beaches as heavy rains pound Maharashtra capital

    Amid heavy rainfall alert in several regions of Maharashtra, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday prohibited people from visiting the city's beaches on days when the India Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange' or 'red' alert except in the morning hours. In an order issued by the municipal body, it said that people can visit the beaches on such days only from 6am to 10am.

  • Chaos prevailed as patients crowded at Sassoon General Hospital on Thursday after its healthcare management information system was shut down. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

    At Sassoon hospital patients suffer, staff overburdened as info system shuts down

    On the second day since shutting down of its healthcare management information system, Sassoon General hospital is reeling under the chaos caused by its offline system which was started to bring relief to overburdened hospital staff and ease serpentine hospital queues. However, hospital management refuted all such claims. Doctors and hospital staff are questioning why another system wasn't put in place before shutting down the existing HMIS system.

  • Barn Owl that had collided with a wall was rescued and treated for an injury in its right wing. (SOURCED)

    NGO rescues 80 avians from stressful conditions in Agra, Mathura

    The Wildlife SOS alone rescued over 80 birds from in and around the Agra and Mathura districts in May and June, informed a press statement released by the public relations office of Wildlife SOS on Thursday. “The birds were rescued from dire situations such as heat exhaustion, dehydration, heat strokes, injuries and dog attacks after people reached out to the NGO's Agra rescue helpline number,” the statement informed.

  • Union education minister was delivering the welcome speech in the inaugural session of three-day conference of educationists on National Education Policy (NEP) in Varanasi. (Ht file)

    NEP 2020 aims to give golden shape to nation’s edu system: Pradhan

    Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said the National Education Policy 2020 aimed at giving a golden shape to the future of country's education system. Pradhan was delivering the welcome speech in the inaugural session of three-day conference—Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam—of educationists on National Education Policy in Varanasi.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 07, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out