‘Upload data of births immediately to Mantra app’

Data regarding births must be uploaded to the Mantra app from the labour room immediately, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak told health officials on Saturday.

Pathak, who is also state’s health minister said, “Realtime data uploaded on Mantra app will help formulate strategies for mothers and newborns. The effort to bring down maternal and child deaths will also get support from the data.”

Pathak directed all chief medical officers across the district and chief medical superintendent and superintendents of all health facilities to strictly ensure data updation.

“The data bank forms basis for any health scheme. Realtime data helps us to know the number of (expected) beneficiaries for the next year,” said Dr Amita Shukla, senior gynaecologist, SC Trivedi Memorial Trust Hospital.

Giving an example Dr Shukla said, “If we need to arrange doses of tetanus injection, given to pregnant women, in the next year, we can use the data from the current year. To place an order for every quarter (three months duration) for next year, we can use realtime data from the present year’s quarter.”

Without data, it won’t be possible to place the order in correct numbers, she said.

In the state, 55 lakh deliveries take place on average in a year, but which months see more deliveries, can be gauged by real time data only.

In Uttar Pradesh, 25,814 health facilities deliver children. Till May 15, 26,86,675 deliveries have been uploaded on the app.

Pathak told officials to ensure all health facilities use the app for uploading data. Also, a review is to be done to check if any issues arise while uploading data.