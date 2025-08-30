Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) is considering reviving the post of deputy mayor after over two decades. Senior LMC officials said a proposal in this regard would be tabled when the House meets in the first week of September. Deputy mayor post may return after 19 years in Lucknow

The last deputy mayor was elected in 2002, before the post was discontinued in 2006.

The officials said the proposal would be sent to the state government if the House approved it. “Election for the deputy mayor can be held only after the state government grants permission. Necessary amendments will have to be made in the policies, as the post has remained defunct for about 23 years,” they added.

According to corporators, the deputy mayor will be elected from the 12-member executive committee of LMC. While 10 of them belong to the ruling party, two others represent opposition parties. A corporator added that even if the house passed the resolution, the state government’s approval was mandatory for reviving the post.

Official records showed that eight people have served as the deputy mayor. They are Captain V.R. Mohan (1960–64), Ram Prakash (1964–66), Sidhanath Mishra (1968–71), Krishna Verma (1971–73), Satish Chandra Mishra (1990), Urmila Mishra (1997–98), Urmila Mittal (1998-2000) and Abhay Sethi (2002-2006).

Congress corporator Mukesh Singh Chauhan welcomed the move. “The limits of LMC have expanded, and development works have increased manifold. A deputy mayor will share the workload with the mayor and help in the better monitoring of projects,” he said. Singh pointed out that the final clearance would also have to come from the state cabinet.

A BJP corporator revealed that if revived, the post would mark an important administrative change for the civic body.

Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, however, said she was unaware of the issue. She added such a proposal could come into effect only after the state government’s approval.