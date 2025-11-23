Despite SC directive, LMC yet to act as stray dogs linger at busy spots

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) is yet to begin the removal and sterilisation drive for stray dogs, even after the Supreme Court directed states and Union Territories to clear such animals from high-footfall public places in the city. A ground check on Saturday found stray dogs at major hospitals, bus stations and railway stations, raising concerns over the delay. An inspection at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital on Saturday found stray dogs roaming freely, showing the absence of operational shelters. (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)

The Supreme Court, in its November 7 order, directed the removal of stray dogs from educational institutions, hospitals, sports complexes, bus depots and railway stations. It also said sterilised dogs must not be released back into these sensitive public areas.

Animal welfare officer Abhinav Verma said the NGO working with LMC has now been asked to prioritise sterilisation around high-footfall zones in line with the directive. He said LMC issued dog licences worth ₹30 lakh this year and collected ₹2 lakh in fines from owners who did not obtain licences. “Our revenue target is ₹50 lakh. Licensing is essential to regulate owned and community dogs,” he said.

Verma said vacant government plots are being identified for constructing shelter homes. “The Executive Committee has approved land allocation. Once the minutes are signed, we will finalise the land and start construction,” he said. The shelters are planned on the outskirts to avoid disturbance in residential areas due to nighttime barking.

An inspection at Charbagh bus station, Charbagh railway station and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital on Saturday found stray dogs roaming freely, showing the absence of operational shelters. This differed from LMC’s earlier claims of compliance after the proposal for animal shelters was cleared.

Shopkeepers outside Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital said no LMC team had visited the area so far for sterilisation.

Dr Piyush Patel from Humane World for Animals said nearly one lakh dogs had been sterilised. “We are covering all areas simultaneously and not focusing on specific public spots. Our work continues across Lucknow,” he said.

Meanwhile, animal activist Charu Khare, who runs the Aasra shelter, said LMC is “misleading citizens” by announcing shelters without ensuring funds for operations. She said shelters require resources for food, medical care, staff and utilities. “Removing dogs from public places alone would not resolve the issue,” she added.

Four pet owners face fines for keeping unlicensed dogs

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation has intensified action against unlicensed pet dogs, penalising four owners during an early-morning drive on Saturday in Indira Nagar and nearby areas under Zone 7. The crackdown collected ₹20,000 in fines.

The operation, launched at 6:30 am on the directions of municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar, focused on enforcing pet licensing norms and mandatory anti-rabies vaccination. An LMC officer said fines collected so far are around ₹2 lakh, while dog licences worth nearly ₹30 lakh have been issued against a target of ₹50 lakh.

Teams conducted door-to-door checks of licences and vaccination records, issued two licences on the spot and held one desi dog temporarily before releasing it after penalty payment.

Officials estimate the city has nearly 10,000 pet dogs, many without licences or updated vaccinations. HTC