Develop Mathura, Kanpur as model cities: Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said infrastructure facilities should be developed in Mathura-Vrindavan, preserving the cultural and religious integrity of the area while generating employment opportunities.

He was reviewing the ‘Vision 2030’ plans prepared for the development of Mathura-Vrindavan and Kanpur in a meeting with officers of state government departments. Mathura and Kanpur administration officers joined the meeting through video conference.

The chief minister emphasised that Mathura’s cultural significance and Kanpur’s industrial prominence should be integrated to develop both as model cities with active participation of public representatives, entrepreneurs, youths and citizens.

“The comprehensive development of Mathura and Kanpur would be a step toward realising the ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision,” he said.

In the last 50 years, the Mathura-Vrindavan region has suffered due to the unplanned development and deterioration of the heritage, the chief minister observed. Officers informed the CM 195 projects worth ₹30,080 crore have been proposed for the development of Mathura-Vrindavan.

The chief minister directed that access roads, drinking water, sanitation, and rest areas at religious sites be developed without compromising their sanctity.

He called the planned digital museum, convention centre and the Green Path in Vrindavan a long-term investment.

The chief minister instructed the officers that a statue of Swami Haridas should be installed at the under-construction Swami Haridas auditorium. Additionally, he directed that a Krishna Lok Park should be developed within the Jawahar Bagh premises on the public-private partnership (PPP) model, along with the comprehensive development of the facade on the Vrindavan Parikrama Marg.

The remaining land in Jawahar Bagh should be developed into a city forest, he said. The chief minister also directed that approach roads and campus development work leading to the temples of Radharani’s Ashtasakhis should be completed on priority.

Reviewing the eco-restoration of 36 forests in Braj region, the CM called for planting and conservation of the Krishna-era flora. The clean and uninterrupted flow of the Yamuna must become a people’s movement, requiring collective resolve, he said.

Officials presented 61 projects worth over ₹37,000 crore for development of Kanpur under Vision 2030.

The CM was briefed on plans like New Kanpur City, Knowledge City, Medicity, Atal Nagar (land pooling model), EV Park, Aerocity, and Mega MSME Cluster—all aimed at boosting Kanpur’s socio-economic development. New Kanpur City will be developed over 153 hectares at a cost of ₹1,169 crore and will include 2,000 residential plots and various commercial zones for a population of 35,000.

Among the 29 infrastructure projects proposed are outer ring road, Trans-Ganga Bridge, RRTS, metro expansion, integrated bus terminal, road junction improvements, and deployment of electric buses.

Under ITMS, an intelligent signalling system and CCTV network will be installed at 102 major intersections to modernise traffic control.

The CM ordered the relocation of the central city bus stand to the outskirts and creation of multiple bus stations if needed, along with new city bus stands, a convention centre and an urban haat.

The CM directed that all city parks be developed as theme-based parks in collaboration with NGOs or voluntary organisations.

He emphasised the need to bring all district and divisional-level government offices under one roof in Mathura and Kanpur.