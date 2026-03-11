DGP Rajeev Krishna calls for preventive policing, time-bound probes

Director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting at the police headquarters with zonal ADGs, police commissioners, range IGs/DIGs and district SSPs/SPs, stressing preventive policing, time-bound investigations and effective monitoring of public grievances across the state. DGP Rajeev Krishna (HT FILE PHOTO)

The meeting, held via video conferencing, reviewed key policing initiatives, including grievance redressal through IGRS, timely and quality completion of investigations, the Zero Fatality District (ZFD) campaign, use of the Yaksh app for beat policing and action against narcotics networks.

The DGP said sustained supervision and regular reviews had led to a significant and unprecedented decline in public complaints across Uttar Pradesh. He stressed that efficient disposal of complaints at police stations and outposts should be treated as an important benchmark while posting personnel.

According to the review, Sambhal, Firozabad and Etawah recorded nearly a 70% decline in complaints. Fifteen districts — Badaun, Shravasti, Gorakhpur, Aligarh, Mainpuri, Kasganj, Unnao, Pilibhit, Bulandshahr, Etah, Lakhimpur Kheri, Ambedkar Nagar, Bareilly, Sant Kabir Nagar and Pratapgarh — reported a drop of more than 40%, while 48 districts registered a decline of over 30%.

Calling it a strong example of good governance, the DGP directed that strategies adopted in the best-performing districts be documented and shared with other districts for replication.

Emphasising proactive policing, he said disputes and crimes should be addressed at an early stage through preventive measures even before an FIR is registered. Officers were also directed to ensure timely and quality completion of investigations.

The state police aims to improve its ranking on the Government of India’s centralised crime investigation dashboard from the current third position to the top spot. Officers were asked to file charge sheets within the prescribed timelines — 60 days for routine cases and 90 days for serious offences — while maintaining investigative quality.

Reviewing the ZFD campaign aimed at reducing road accident deaths, the DGP said 54 of the state’s 88 policing units reported a decline in accidents. Shravasti recorded an 83% drop, while the rural zone of the Ghaziabad commissionerate and Jalaun district reported reductions of 53% and 48% respectively. He also directed senior officers to ensure maximum data entry in the Yaksh app, saying its effective use would strengthen beat policing and help create a comprehensive blueprint for a crime-free society.

The meeting also reviewed operations of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF).