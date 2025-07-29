DGP stresses forensic science, tech use in crime fighting at UPSIFS

The Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science (UPSIFS) in Lucknow, in collaboration with the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), Government of India, launched a Vertical Interaction Course on Monday. The programme was inaugurated by Rajiv Krishna, director general of police (DGP). DGP Rajiv Krishna along with other delegates. (HT PHOTO)

The course aims to equip police officers with advanced training in forensic science, cybercrime investigation, and digital forensic analysis. It aims to enhance their ability to investigate crimes and collect evidence using scientific and technology-driven methods.

While addressing the gathering, DGP Rajiv Krishna emphasised the importance of interdisciplinary knowledge in tackling crimes, stressing that law, technology, and forensic science are crucial for effective policing. He noted that the course is aimed at equipping police officers with the skills required to tackle cybercrime and other emerging challenges.

The DGP highlighted the rising threat of cybercrime and emphasised the need for police officers to stay updated with the latest technological advancements. He asserted that the battle against cybercrime can only be won through the effective use of technology and specialised expertise.

He commended the rapid progress of UPSIFS, stating that the institution has achieved remarkable growth in a short span of time. He credited this success to the leadership and vision of its founder director, additional director general (ADG) GK Goswami.

Director Goswami outlined the institution’s plans to introduce additional courses and training programmes tailored for police officers. He emphasised the need for interdisciplinary knowledge and close collaboration between law enforcement agencies and forensic experts. Additional director general of BPR&D, Joseph RK Lokku was the guest of honor at the inauguration ceremony.