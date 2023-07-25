DGTA visits Kumaun, addresses troops

Director-general Territorial Army Lt. Gen. Gajendra Joshi visited the 111 Infantry Battalion in Kumaon and the Composite Ecological Task Force (CETF) in Prayagraj to speak to the troops on the role and tasks of the Territorial Army in nation-building, a statement from the Prayagraj Defence PRO read. Director-general Territorial Army, Lt Gen Gajendra Joshi presented medallions to TA and CETF troops on his visit to Kumaon (HT Photo)

In his address, Joshi elaborated on the contribution of the Citizens’ Army made up of part-time volunteers in the security framework of the nation. He spoke of the importance of physical fitness, training and professional competence for employment outside territorial armies as well.

In his address he also appreciated the troops for their vigilance and achievements thus far and presented them with medallions to acknowledge their efforts.

