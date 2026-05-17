Dhaba owner shot in head for filming brawl in Lucknow, critical

A 28-year-old dhaba owner was allegedly shot in the head for filming a group of youths involved in a roadside brawl outside his restaurant in the Madiaon area of Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow on Sunday evening. The victim remains in a critical condition at the trauma centre, police said. Senior police officers at the site of the incident in Lucknow. (Sourced)

“The injured man has been identified as Vijay Yadav, resident of Tarhiya in Sairpur area and owner of Yadav Dhaba and Family Restaurant near Bhitauli Tiraha,” said deputy commissioner of police (North) Gopal Krishna Choudhary. The incident occurred around 5pm when Vijay was present outside his dhaba, according to police and eyewitnesses.

Eyewitnesses said a group of youths had been fighting on the road near the restaurant shortly before the shooting. Vijay allegedly objected to the commotion and began recording the altercation on his mobile phone after the youths ignored his warnings.

A video that surfaced after the incident purportedly shows some youths arguing and scuffling outside the dhaba. During the confrontation, one of the youths is seen moving towards Vijay and asking him not to record the video. The group then left the spot.

Shot 20 minutes after shooting video

Police suspect that nearly 20 minutes later, two youths returned on a motorcycle and opened fire at Vijay. One bullet struck him on the forehead, causing him to collapse on the spot in a pool of blood. Panic spread across the area immediately after the firing, while the attackers fled the scene.

Local shopkeepers and staff members rushed the injured dhaba owner to a nearby hospital, from where he was referred to the trauma centre due to his critical condition. The incident triggered chaos in the locality as many traders and residents gathered outside the dhaba, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

Vijay’s mother, who reached the hospital after receiving information about the incident, broke down on seeing her son’s condition. “My son has no enmity with anyone,” she told reporters outside the hospital. A dhaba employee identified as Mausam said he was upstairs after taking a bath when he suddenly heard a gunshot. “I rushed downstairs and saw Vijay lying unconscious on the ground covered in blood,” he said.

Senior police officers and forensic teams reached the spot soon after the incident and began collecting evidence.

“CCTV footage from nearby establishments is being examined to identify the accused and trace their movements,” the DCP added.

Inspector Shivanand Mishra of the Madiaon police station said investigators are probing all possible angles and verifying the identities of the youths seen fighting in the viral video.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (North Zone) Twinkle Jain said Vijay sustained a gunshot injury to the forehead and remains under treatment. She said three police teams, including surveillance units, have been deployed to track down the attackers. Police said efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused at the earliest.