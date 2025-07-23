Dhankhar was forced to resign, alleges Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday alleged that Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar did not step down of his own accord but was forced to resign by a government “increasingly controlled by capitalists.” BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait. (Sourced)

Tikait claimed Dhankhar had consistently spoken in favour of villages, the poor, and farmers --stances that, he said, are not welcome in the current political ecosystem.

“No medical reasons were cited at the time of his resignation. Dhankhar has always voiced concerns about rural India. This government only promotes capitalists, and anyone who speaks for villages, the poor, and farmers has no place in the system,” Tikait told reporters at his camp office in Muzaffarnagar.

He further alleged that capitalists have hijacked political parties and the broader governance framework. “The Vice-President fell victim to the internal ailments of a political party. Even villagers are saying he was forced to resign,” he added.

Without naming any political party, Tikait remarked: “Those under 50 who choose to compromise or side with this party will end up like Dushyant Chautala. Those above 50 will be reduced to the role of a former governor like Satya Pal Malik or a Vice-President like Jagdeep Dhankhar. Next time, the drum will beat at someone else’s doorstep.”